Good morning friends, what are we reading today? FIRST ONE’S BAD.

Eric Swalwell sure did have a lot of young staffers who said they overserved themselves and then woke up later after blacking out, in some cases “bruised and bleeding.” This woman says she had one glass of wine with him and was “incapacitated.” It does awfully sound like that hilarious (not hilarious) old Cosby “joke.” She is filing evidence with the LA sheriff. (Politico)

Sure, it’s still going on (maybe forever!), but we all should know we just lost a war that Trump chose to enter. (Public Notice)

Trump’s losing another war of choice, and it’s with conservative Catholics who are siding with the lib commie woke Pope. (Letters From Leo)

You’re not going to believe this, but the New York Times has deigned to wonder out loud if the president of the United States of America may, possibly, could be the teeniest bit out of his fucking gourd. (Gift link NYT)

Jamie Raskin gon try to 25th Amendment President Idiot. (MSNow)

Derp.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

People mad because prices high? Yes. People mad because prices high. (G. Elliott Morris)

But also!

These Emperors have no clothes, but they can still bomb Iranian elementary schools. They can still use ICE as their personal Gestapo. They can still kill Americans in the street.

No wonder we’re all losing our goddamn minds! (Garrett Bucks at The White Pages)

Trump administration backs down from stupid, stupid, stupid decision to bar the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument. (AP)

BOY that teleporting FEMA official has an interesting life!!! (Archive CNN)

This guy who shot someone outside a Planned Parenthood last November seems to be getting his case slow-walked. That’s weird and also a cool coincidence that the Trump administration is firing DOJ lawyers who prosecuted abortion clinic violence because abortion clinic violence is “protected religious expression”! (Abortion, Every Day / ibid, scroll down / MSNow)

California is starting to build housing finally, and many YIMBY wins are only just now coming online. Yes In All Of Our Backyards! (M. Nolan Gray)

Are Texans and the Right having a normal one about the growth of the Indian immigrant population in Frisco, Texas? Gonna have to ask the Magic 8 Ball on that one. (TPM)

Have you sent Wonkette to a friend today?

Share

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, we get a taste! For instance, this new book by Louise Erdrich that I just got from the library and it’s SO BEAUTIFUL AND GREAT, but if you want to buy a copy from Bookshop.org, Wonkette gets 10 percent.

Don’t want a percentage of your money going to Substack? Goddamn it, I sure do get it today. The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!