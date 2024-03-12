Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, it’s that time again.

That shitbag special counsel Robert Hur who discovered — BREAKING — that Joe Biden is old is testifying in the House today. Come back for liveblog! [Washington Post]

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge will be stepping down at the end of the month. [Washington Post]

These 10 former Trump voters hate him now. And the New York Times found them! Accidentally, we bet. [New York Times]

The Secret Service guy who was driving the limo on January 6 testified that Trump did not try to lunge from the back seat to force them to drive him to the scene of the terrorist attack he incited on the Capitol. But Cassidy Hutchinson said he did, based on contemporaneous accounts. HMMMM, who to believe, who to believe. Regardless, they agree that the big baby was VERY upset. [New York Times]

Speaking of the big baby, Jim Scuitto has a new one at CNN about Trump’s adoration for Hitler, Putin, Kim Jong-un and anybody else he perceives as being a Big Guy. Because according to John Kelly, he so desperately wants to think of himself as a Big Guy. “He’s not a tough guy by any means, but in fact quite the opposite,” says John Kelly. “But that’s how he envisions himself.” [CNN]

Related: today is the 1,346-th day since the day Chrissy Teigen called Trump a “pussy ass bitch” on Twitter. Trump was so upset by this he HEREBY DEMANDED Twitter remove it. It’s still there. This tab is related to the tab just above. [Twitter / Wonkette]

Speaking of, Trump’s Hungarian boyfriend Orban is bragging that Trump told him he’s not giving one penny to Ukraine. Because these two men are Putin’s jockstrap sniffers, and enemies of the free world. [BBC]

Seditionist Republican lunatic Rep. Andy Biggs gets his information all over the place. Gateway Pundit, for instance. Also “Sometimes I’ll even go to Mexican sources in Spanish and try to read through that. And maybe once a month or so, I’ll go to a Japanese source like NHK News.com in Japanese and read it in Japanese.” Just a real well-rounded guy. [JoeMyGod]

Katie Britt says her toddler saw Jesus in a tornado, which … does that mean Jesus was the one directing the tornado? Because (hard truth time) that actually is not evidence that Jesus was protecting people from the tornado. One might even infer the tornado was Jesus’s idea. [CBN]

Here’s a thing from last week that says there’s something wrong at the New York Times. Haven’t read it, but gonna go out on a limb and say that’s prob correct. [Salon]

Johnny Depp was like “OMG everybody said all those mean things about me in court.” And Mohammad bin Salman was like “Bro they said I bone-sawed that guy!” And now they are in love. [Vanity Fair]

Speaking of the movies, now that the Oscars have happened and Cord Jefferson won best adapted screenplay for American Fiction, we can honestly say that we have watched it and you should too. [All the places it’s streaming]

Um OK that’s enough, if you’d like to read more news READ IT SOMEWHERE. Including here, that’s fine.

