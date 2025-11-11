Wonkette

TheGreatAndPowerfulMormos!
3h
TheGreatAndPowerfulMormos!
3hEdited

"Victory Day for World War I.”

You mean armistice day?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armistice_Day

Please, by all means, bring back armistice day - a day to reflect on how we can achieve peace, as it was originally observed.

SayItWithWookies
3h
SayItWithWookies
3h

Assmouth also wants the military to save a shopping mall in Chicago. There's only one problem with that:

***"The Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Chicago, once considered our Nation’s BEST, now has a more than 28% vacancy factor, and is ready to call it quits unless something is done about the murder and crime, which is prevalent throughout the City,” the 79-year-old president raged in a Truth Social post just past midnight on Tuesday.

“CALL IN THE TROOPS, FAST, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!” he added.***

There is no such mall in Chicago. There is nothing remotely like the situation Assmouth is describing. The fuckhead is living in a fictional world.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/president-donald-trump-79-demands-troop-deployment-over-fictional-chicago-shopping-center/

