It is Veterans Day, or as our draft-dodging felon president tried and failed to have it be called, “Victory Day for World War I.” He really does not like to think about Nazis and fascists getting defeated thanks to ANTIFA and diversity, and then facing consequences! And he will not ever think about what the US government owes — morally, financially, and otherwise — to our service members and allies who are still living. Only what they might do for him! Anything more is as hard for him to think about as a woman his own age without any fillers in her face.

But we should check in with our veterans, and also where Trump is working on making future veterans through their various conflicts, threatened conflicts, and made-for-social-media snuff films.

Veterans Affairs somebody else’s business

The regime is working on cutting the Department of Veterans Affairs to the bone and outsourcing what’s left. DOGE had initially wanted to cut 80,000 jobs there, but now Secretary Doug Collins has settled on cutting a mere 30,000, about one-tenth of its employees, through voluntary attrition and retirements. Meanwhile, nearly 75 percent of the VA’s funding is now not even going to the VA, but to outside for-profit healthcare providers. And what are those for-profit providers doing? Why, closing hospitals! Throw in nearly a trillion in Medicaid cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill, and everyone, veterans and non-urban people especially, will be traveling farther for hospital care.

And the administration has cut the jobs of hundreds of VA researchers and disrupted more than 370 studies and clinical trials for treatments that veterans and everybody else would have benefitted from, like treatments for spinal cord injuries, PTSD, depression, exposures to toxins, substance use disorders, and so on. And they have axed any kind of sociology-type studies, ones like how could we deliver better stroke care to rural veterans who live hours from the closest hospital and are screaming for medbeds and horse paste?

No respect. That goes extra for non-cis-white-hetero veterans! The Department of WAR would like to erase the existence of all 200,000-something trans veterans, and will not pay for any gender dysphoria treatment. And the regime is frantically trying to scrub any trace of evidence of non-white-man war heroes, while at the same time re-writing who lost the Civil War. And no more fatties or beardos!

And the regime’s got no respect for allies who helped us out in war! First Trump fucked over the Iraqi Kurds who had helped us! Fuck you, 200,000 Afghans who helped us during the war in Afghanistan. Fuck all y’all! What a way to treat people who have risked their lives for American Freedom! None of this will help future American forces be greeted as liberators.

The Conflicts!

President No More Wars has been making new war, against the residents of the United States! The Department of Homeland Security has been beefed up to become its own internal military branch, headed by Border Patrol’s Greg Bovino answering to Kristi Noem. Its Big Bodacious Bountiful Budget includes $50,000 in bonuses for signups, which has been dis-incentivizing non-college-grads who might otherwise be inclined from joining the regular military and local police forces.

What about the other wars in the world?

Venezuela … and now the Pacific?

JESUS FUCKING CHRIST, Pete Hegseth has now attacked 19 boats and killed more than 75 people, including a boat he attacked in the “Eastern Pacific.”

The boat appears to have just been bobbing there. Notice how Hegseth does not even say what gang the men were allegedly with. As he told Congress last week, he doesn’t have to prove the victims are actually in a gang, because even if they aren’t narco-terrorists themselves, probably a friend of a friend of theirs is. Real fine Christian morals on that guy.

LAST WEEK!

And why would anybody smuggle drugs by speedboat from international waters in the eastern Pacific? From where, Russia? Mexico is like, right there, and Canada, why even bother with a boat, much less a tiny one? And why would a tiny boat want to detour out 12 miles into international waters? And why would Pete Hegseth not just call the Coast Guard about it? Where is Hegseth’s evidence in any of this?

Sorry, now we are asking questions pesky-style, like that epic Pete Wells review of Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant. What we are trying to say is, this donkey sauce is all about expanding the power of the Executive Branch to do whatever the fuck it wants, post-9/11 Dick Cheney on steroids. Plus, Pete Hegseth enjoys it. Pew! Pew! Pew! ALL CLEAN ON OPSEC!

Congress could have demanded approval for action in Venezuela last week, but they didn’t. Still, some members sounded skeptical of Hegseth’s argument that he did not have to seek congressional approval for his “kinetic strikes,” and soon after Trump walked back as fake news his own prior mutterings that he was thinking about invading by land there after having dominated the sea. And now Hegseth has changed his geographical focus.

Still, there’s a whole bunch of boats, planes and troops and stuff hanging out down in the Caribbean, looking like they’re getting ready to rumble. We shall see.

Middle East!

Israel is back to bombing Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared to the Knesset that the “war has not ended.” Oh. And meanwhile Reuters reported that Trump is eyeing building a new military base in Syria south of Damascus to help enforce a demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria. Syria denies this.

Nigeria?

On November 1, on his shitty web platform, Trump threatened to “go into” one of our most important strategic allies, Nigeria, “guns-a-blazing,” probably because Stephen Miller put some AI animation in front of him, and Hegseth Xitted back that he was “ready.”

But fortunately, there have been no strikes on Nigeria yet, and Trump’s deteriorating brain seems to have forgotten about the whole thing. But officials in the country are understandably still rattled by the vague yet violent threat, and pissed at how the US did nothing when Boko Haram was kidnapping schoolgirls, and only now seems to have realized its ability to do “swift action” kinds of things, in response to whatever notion just blipped into Trump’s mind.

That’s how it is around the world these days with Trump in charge! You never know where the day might take him and the military. One day you think you’ll be taking over Canada, Greenland or Panama, the next you’re blowing up some guy working on his tan off of Catalina Island, or having a mustard and onion sandwich thrown at you while you’re occupying an urban street. Anything could happen.

Thank you veterans, thanks for your service!

You deserve better.

