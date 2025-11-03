The world’s most powerful erratic dotard, President Donald J. Trump, has been goose-chasing new foreign wars from day one. He’s going to invade Panama! Or Greenland! Or Canada! When you’re the US president they let you do it.

Then starting on September 1, SecDef Pete Hegseth began (surprise!) heedlessly war-criming in international waters off the coast, and has now bombed 14 boats and killed more than 60 people. We’re sorry, 15. Three more people. This fact may expire by lunch.

And on Thursday, SecDef WAR Pete Hegseth told the House Foreign Affairs Committee behind closed doors that killing random civilians is perfectly legal, and the department of WAR does not even need to know the identities of the people targeted in the attacks to make it so. That is because even if the people he murdered weren’t drug dealers themselves, as long as the Department of Defense could show any kind of a connection to a designated terrorist organization or their affiliate it was all cool. And of course, Hegseth has been keeping secret any evidence of that, too, that any of these 60 people or their uncle’s stepcousin are involved in the drug trade. Probably because he does not have it, as some of the boat-bombing victims are not even Venezuelan, or Colombian.

He can’t or won’t tell anybody who died in the bombings, that is private and secret, but he has no problem posting footage of them dying.

Pentagon lawyers had also been scheduled to attend Thursday’s committee meeting, and then they decided not to go at the last minute. What, none of them wanted to sit up there and cosign that dumb dick’s war crimes?

We should add, according to the War Powers Resolution, the regime has 60 days from when it first notified Congress of a strike to seek congressional approval for more military action. Which is today, and that notice is obviously not happening. And Trump has since walked back his own blatherings that he’s considering land strikes there. “Not true.” Fake news!

What’s more, Hegseth argued, the rules about war powers don’t apply because the boats are being bombed by drones, which does not put US servicepeople in harm’s way. It’s fine to bomb people if they have no way to strike back! So, that explains why Hegseth has been using the odd term “kinetic operations.” And would also seem to be a blatant admission these tiny boats are not aggressors stirring up any hostilities.

And look here, dummy! We don’t obey international laws because we’re a bunch of pussies. We do it because we don’t want lawless and random shit done to us. Imagine if Russia or China started blowing up American fishing boats in international waters claiming they were smuggling fentanyl with no evidence, how pig-biting mad Trump, pumpin’ Pete and the world would be.

Also, traditionally, the US has obeyed international law to maintain its influence in the world. Promoting equal justice under the law and being known as a reliable ally is more likely to get one greeted as a liberator. Those were the days.

Saturday, Hegseth was back to murdering boaters and posting the snuff films.

And then there’s the nukes, oh Lordy, the nukes! An ever-present fear, from 1947 to 1990, that nuclear annihilation might be only a motion away, now making a comeback.

And thanks to President “Only I Can Fix It,” relations with Russia are worse than they have been since the Cold War. Vlad Putin stepped up his testing of Russia’s nuclear missile-delivery systems, though without the nuclear-explosive parts.

And then Trump TruthSocial-lied, “Because of other countries [sic] testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

Nuclear weapons expert Matthew Bunn: “First of all, every statement in that post is wrong. It’s not true the United States has the world’s most nuclear weapons. It’s not true that other states are carrying out nuclear tests. (Trump) seems to think it’s the Department of Defense that carries out nuclear tests. It’s not. It’s the Department of Energy.”

None of the above is good news! Why is Russia, Russia, Russia so angry now? Well, it sounds like the guy who openly brag-lied about DONE DEALS with China, Carla Bruni, banks he wanted to lend him money, etc. when in fact he did not actually even have concepts of frameworks of deals yet, pulled the same routine with Putin. Before he got elected and for the first few months, he fibbed to Pooty that it was a DONE DEAL that Russia was going to get some piece of Ukraine, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to let him do it after he put on the squeeze. That did not happen, and now Vlad is MAD VLAD, flim-flammed by the zim-zam, zoinkies! But still better off than he would have been under Joe Biden, who would have sent Ukraine more hardware and aid.

And JESUS, we haven’t even gotten to Nigeria. Sunday Trump was huffing on his shitty website that he’s thinking about guns-a-blazing WAR with Nigeria, one of the US’s most important strategic allies in Africa.

Hegseth jumped into the comments to wank, “Yes sir.”

Trump could admit any CHERISHED Christians as refugees, but nope. There will only be 7,500 refugees admitted next year, mostly white South Africans. Who are not refugees, because their government is not persecuting them.

Government by racist, sundowning grandpa and his hee-hawing toadies!

All of these scatterbrained attempted wars, all this chaos at home, helps Trump consolidate his power, and abroad helps Putin and China. Two countries more powerful than they have been in decades thanks to Trump isolating the US with his stupid-ass tariffs, lawless attacks, kidnappings of foreigners, complete unreliability, Putin-apologizing, etc. China has had little problem finding other markets for its gazillions of products, or countries to buy soybeans. And Canada and the rest of the alienated world are only too happy to make stronger trading alliances with them.

In the meantime, Trump is also making war like Apocalypse Now on Chicago, and trying to make new National Guard quick-reaction forces in every state. Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio and Hegseth have all hunkered down and moved onto military bases, which sure makes you wonder if it’s just about them being freeloading grifters, or if they are planning to take the civil war to whatever nth degree.

It sure sounds like Trump wants to make us isolated pariahs like some kind of a North Korea.

No good news in this post, sorry! Better luck next post!

