Yesterday arrived the long-foretold and oft-spoken of endorsement of Kamala Harris by Liz Cheney, of the Cheney Cheneys.

Try to put aside your feelings about the Cheneys for a moment to reflect on the enormity of Liz Cheney, of the Cheney Cheneys, endorsing Kamala Harris, of the Democratic Gaybortion Socialism Kamala Harrises.

It’s a big fuckin’ deal, but not that surprising, considering Cheney’s trajectory. In the modern Republican Party, it’s kind of a huge thing when you decide that you’re not OK with terrorism against the US Capitol or coups against the United States to overturn elections, the results of which hurt Donald Trump’s feelings. Once you say no to those things, it’s a slippery slope to acting with integrity in other parts of life.

Two Republicans who were recently in the House have really managed to go all the way with this: Adam Kinzinger, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention and served with Cheney on the House January 6 Select Committee, and now Cheney herself. Both lost their seats for it, and Cheney was replaced by a raving bug-eyed lunatic.

Wyoming Republican voters are abject morons who can’t be trusted to make choices.

Cheney was at an event at Duke University, in the all-important swing state of North Carolina, a state the Harris campaign has drawn a circle around with an arrow that says “Win this one, eh?”

She said, “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.” To us, it felt like she was lightly referencing earlier cowardly Republicans who made a big show of saying “AND FOR THIS REASON I MUSTN’T VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP!” before going on to write in “I was the first to sign your crack” or “Ann Romney.”

(We’re all on a journey, though. Liz Cheney voted for “Donald Trump” in 2020!)

Cheney got even more explicit about it too:

“Because we are here in North Carolina, I think it is crucially important for people to recognize, not only is what I’ve just said about the danger that Trump poses, something that should prevent people from voting for him,” she said. “But I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states.”

In other words, NO FUCKING AROUND, disaffected North Carolina Republicans.

Cheney said she arrived at her decision “[a]s a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution.” After she made her endorsement, people clapped for her big.

We assume she had already made this decision by the time of the Democratic convention, but also assumed that it was decided not to have everybody speak during that event, and space some of these more high-profile endorsements out for more dramatic effect. Therefore all those rumors that Liz Cheney’s plane had taken off from her last concert in the UK and had arrived at Chicago’s Midway Airport, that she would parachute in at the last minute to endorse Harris from the stage, that was all bullshit.

We didn’t need international superstars like Beyoncé or Liz Cheney stealing Kamala Harris’s thunder.

Back in the summer, Donald Trump used his clown website Truth Social (current stock price: LOL) to “re-truth” a “truth” accusing Cheney of treason, and calling for military tribunals. We’re going to assume this week’s developments have not changed how the felon feels about Liz Cheney.

Here is video of her remarks:

[Washington Post]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?