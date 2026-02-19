One of the most glaring realities of Where We Are Right Now is that the United States’s system of governance is simply not up to the task of holding criminals, child rapists and traitors accountable for their actions. Not anymore, not these days. The guardrails did not hold, the system was not resilient, and, at least for now, the US is essentially a failed state.

Members of the EU parliament are making speeches that are going viral, sending America their support in its fight against fascism, urging us to stay strong. That’s happening.

Meanwhile, brazen acts of corruption are happening in the US, the regime spends all day and night covering up a multinational child rape trafficking ring and protecting the men and women involved in it, including the president, whose name appears more in those files than anyone else. What’s the truth about Donald Trump’s involvement in the files bearing the name of his closest dead pedophile friend? Unclear, Pam Bondi is covering it up! But there sure are lots of allegations to be investigated!

Meanwhile, the president’s gutter spawn children are daring Americans to object to them enriching themselves off their dad’s position, and Dear Leader is having his special bribe planes repainted to reflect his favored color scheme. (No more baby blue on the bottom of Air Force One! Baby Blue makes Stupid Hitler’s dick feel tiny, and is therefore unacceptable!)

You know, just to pick a couple headlines from this morning.

None of this is to say the US is without hope, or that our path is irrevocably laid out for us. But we have a long way to go to repair what’s been destroyed, and it’s a project America’s grandchildren will probably still be working on, if there is in fact a country left to salvage after Trump and MAGA.

Some good news is that a number of other countries are taking up the mantle in various ways, showing us how real nations react to some of the very same things we’re facing. Poland is opening investigations into the ties between Epstein and Russia. The former prime minister of Norway, Thorborn Jagland, has been charged with for corruption related to Epstein revelations. A number of other European politicians have been fired, or had to resign, and the list is growing by the day. And then there are those in academia, law, other very important people the Epstein Files are coming for.

Meanwhile in the US if you’re one of the stars of the Epstein Files you get Cabinet positions or some other kind of sweet bribe deals we can only imagine are rewards for your silence. (Are we wrong? Are our eyes deceiving us? PROVE IT, FASCIST MOTHERFUCKERS.)

Anyway, the artist formerly known as Prince Andrew got arrested today.

The official story of what’s happening goes like this, per the New York Times:

British police on Thursday arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, over suspicions of misconduct in public office after accusations that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy. […] It also underscored a striking contrast in the official responses to the Epstein files. The British authorities have moved aggressively to investigate the possibility of crimes emerging from the three million pages of correspondence with Mr. Epstein, while police in the United States have not. His brother, King Charles III, in a statement confirmed the arrest. A spokesman for King Charles said that Buckingham Palace was not informed of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest before it took place Thursday morning.

Striking contrast indeed. The US “Justice” Department can’t even be bothered to take a meeting with Epstein victims, and the leader of the FBI apparently hasn’t met an investigation he can’t fuck up, he’s so incompetent.

Meanwhile, King Charles is committed to accountability for this star of the Epstein Files who happens to be his brother:

King Charles said he supported a “full, fair and proper process” regarding the investigation of his brother, adding that he backs the authorities involved: “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.” He added: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

To be clear, this isn’t about accusations of sex trafficking and rape against Andrew, such as allegations from the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which Andrew of (of course) denies. At least for now. This is for other things that have come out in the Epstein Files fallout. Stay tuned!

In related accountability news, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is going to prison for life, because that’s what you do when you lead an insurrection against a democratic government in order to cling to power. The special counsel in that case had asked for the death penalty, but we guess the judge said now, now, and decided to rule with a lighter hand.

And it wasn’t just the ringleader of Korean January 6 either:

Meanwhile, the court sentenced former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to 30 years in prison on charges including abuse of power and participation in key insurrection activities. Former National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho received 12 years for aiding the insurrection, while Noh Sang-won, former chief of the Korea Defense Intelligence Command, was sentenced to 18 years. Former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-shik was handed a 10-year prison term, while the chief of the National Assembly Police Security Guard received three years.

Accountability!

Golly, what might that list look like in the United States? Oh wait, we know what it might look like, because Jack Smith and Georgia authorities were in the middle of arresting and charging people before that was all forced to a screeching halt.

Oh well, maybe someday!

This is why we say that whoever may receiveth the Democratic nomination for president in 2028 — assuming we are allowed to have some semblance of a real election by then — must be committed to doing everything humanly possible to erase the stains of Donald Trump’s legacy, in ways powerful and petty, and must commit to imprisoning these motherfuckers and throwing away the key.

The American people aren’t going to put up with pussyfooting or mealymouthed shit, not this time, not anymore.

And tear down the sumbitch’s fucking vanity ballroom and repaint Air Force One back to baby blue, for fucking fuck’s sake.

When we say everything he’s touched, we mean everything.

