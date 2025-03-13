Pete Buttigieg is not running for the Senate or the Michigan governorship. Perhaps disappointing to some, people might disagree with his decision, but it was his decision. Hey, wanna bet it has something to do with another big race in 2028?

Brian Kilmeade, the stupidest farm animal to ever scoot its butt across the weekday “Fox & Friends” couch, has thoughts on this, and it’s that Pete Buttigieg took his pronouns off his Twitter profile, and that means he’s running for president, and that’s what you do when you run for president, you take your pronouns off your Twitter profile, how is this not obvious to anyone besides Brian Kilmeade?

By the way, it’s unclear if Pete Buttigieg ever had his pronouns in his Twitter bio, or if he removed them, when or why, but it’s a widely spread story in MAGA mouthbreather armpit-farter land, and it was huge “news” among the MAGA/Russian/Nazi/incel crowd when it “happened” back in January. The source? Known journalist “LibsOfTikTok.” You betcha. It’s hard to find solid reporting on the issue either way, perhaps because normal people don’t spend their time obsessing over who has pronouns in their bio and who doesn’t.

Not so for the “Fox & Friends” couch or for Brian Kilmeade, the one who always looks like his most recent “‘Looney Tunes’ anvil hit my face” incident happened fewer than five minutes ago.

Brian Kilmeade knows Pete is running for president, and he knows this pronouns thing is involved. Also he knows another thing about Pete.

BRIAN KILMEADE: I would say this — he made his first big move, took his pronouns off his profile.

His first big move. His profile on Twitter, which is now called X, the social media website normal people are leaving in droves because Elon Musk has turned it into a Nazi Mother’s Day Out. This is important stuff.

LAWRENCE JONES: It's about time.

Another absolute try-hard freak who also, like Brian Kilmeade, at all times looks like he’s recently been smacked by a “Looney Tunes” anvil. It’s just this look they both have on their faces. It might have been why they were hired, because many Fox News morning viewers have that look too.

Love how he says “It’s about time,” implying that this has been bothering him for some time.

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Did he?

Slightly more normal reaction to this possible non-news!

STEVE DOOCY: That is the first thing you look at on a profile?

You fucking weirdo, said Steve Doocy, without saying it.

KILMEADE: It is noticeable when you live to — when your whole agenda is “I'm gay,” that was his big selling point, and “accept me.” And people did and he put his pronouns up there. When that guy takes his pronouns off, I think it's big news.

If you think Pete Buttigieg’s entire agenda is “I’m gay” and “accept me,” that is because of your pigfuck stupidity and wussy-ass MAGA masculine insecurity, and has nothing to do with Pete Buttigieg. That statement is about Brian Kilmeade, and what a hard time he has navigating the world. Not Pete.

Also, does Kilmeade think — even if Buttigieg did remove his pronouns from the website for Nazi shut-ins that’s less and less relevant every day — that it somehow means he’s not gay anymore? Or that he’s hiding it? We don’t want to dwell hard here because, again, the answer is probably just that an anvil smacked Brian Kilmeade on the face recently and his brain is still resetting from that incident, and the one before that, and the one before that, and …

EARHARDT: Well wait a minute, does that mean he really wants to keep his pronouns on but he's taking them off so he can run?

Ainsley Earhardt, asking the journalism questions.

KILMEADE: I think this, Ainsley — America has moved past, DEI, pronouns, cancel culture, and that's the latest example.

Nope, nope, nope, and nope. “America” hasn’t done anything. The stupidest, most thin-skinned Nazi in world history squeaked into the presidency, and he did it part by preying on the fears and prejudices of the most abjectly stupid among us, who contribute nothing to American society, who believe those are the most important issues facing America. We are being forced against our will to deal with the consequences, for as long as these people are allowed to remain in power.

It’s hilarious that Brian Kilmeade thinks those things are all the same thing, though. (DEI, pronouns, cancel culture, etc.) It’s kind of a confession that this is about eliminating anything that makes mediocre, worthless white conservative men see themselves in the mirror for who they are.

KILMEADE: and I just think that Pete Buttigieg was failed mayor, failed transportation secretary …

LOL, compared to the prissy, overly coiffed Fox News “Real World” son of a bitch that’s in there now? Eat me. Nah, he was a fantastic mayor and transpo secretary, nobody who matters disputes this.

KILMEADE: he's doing his best when he's not doing anything, that's when he's at his best. And now he goes, “I have an idea, let me run for presidency so I can fail at three things.”

JFC, they are terrified of him. Just absolutely terrified. That’s why they’re talking about this right now.

Pete has, apparently, made the decision to (probably) go ahead and get out there early in advance of 2028, and if anybody knows what it’s like to get the shit beat out of you by Pete Buttigieg, it’s Fox News hosts. And out of that cohort, Brian Kilmeade knows the feeling particularly well.

We also know that MAGA men, in general, feel extremely threatened by Pete.

So they’re lashing out.

But sure, Brian Kilmeade. Cool story, man. You’re a real journalist and what you say on TV in the morning is important. You’re a real man, and people respect you as one. You’re such a real man you don’t even NEED pronouns.

You bet.

Oh no, here comes the next “Looney Tunes” anvil to reset Brian’s brain, everybody get out of the way!

OPEN THREAD.

