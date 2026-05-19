Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

And this is why we're deluged with these "AI" slopbuckets. The people funding them hate labor; they especially hate creatives. They want to use these slopbuckets to take all the joyful, empowering aspects of labor and only leave toil. Toil and drudgery, and charge us for the creative, fulfilling work. With them as the gatekeepers and middlemen. Oh yeah and because of this slopbucket corporate control? They'll be able to tamp down on content that offends the conservative-coded bigotries of the wealthy people.

Make sure people can't make a living off their labor or creativity, only allow them to toil for pennies on things that can't or won't be automated, and cut off any "outsider" content from distribution.

Gilded Age 2.0 is not a fun time!

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Fool's avatar
Fool
5h

‘Deal with it. I’m a tool”

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