Andrew Lawrence from Media Matters posted these screengrabs of the last two days of Fox News broadcasting — when they weren’t in hysterics over Taylor Swift — on the artist formerly known as Twitter:

Kat Abughazaleh got this one:

Reading those chyrons, you’d gather that Fox News is extremely angry about last week’s episode of “Law & Order: SVU,” and instead of yelling about that on their lawn, in the direction of clouds, they’re talking about it on the news.

As is so often the case, this appears to have been fed directly into Fox News’s blowholes by unhinged far-right extremists on the internet. You know, like the lonely cry for help who runs the LibsOfTikTok account.

Chaya Raichik, LibsOfTikTok bigot, who we all know has zero better to do with her life than get extremely angry because a fictional TV show did a “woke,” tweeted:

Woke character in Law & Order is a white woman who was r*ped by a black guy. She declines to press charges because she’s privileged and doesn’t want the black perpetrator to go to jail. White people are privileged so they shouldn’t seek justice for r*pe!

Elon Musk responded to LibsOfTikTok with a peanut emoji, because Elon Musk associates with detritus like that. To a different tweet containing the same clip, Musk responded, “!!”

The incel/shut-in/white supremacist internet is ablaze about the clips from this episode going around.

“Hollywood and American television are the US's own Radio Rwanda, propagandising and justifying the downgrading of white Americans to the status of second-class citizens. We all know what comes next,” said one idiot about the guest star on the TV crime drama.

Who will stop the liberal tyranny of this one episode of “Law & Order: SVU,” new episodes airing Thursdays on NBC and old episodes airing at all times on all networks?

There is another punchline to be had here, because as Media Matters explains, these dorks are pissing themselves crying and calling 911 to complain over a plotline that didn’t happen.

Of course, you’da had to watch the damn show to know that, as opposed to just some clips on the internet.

Media Matters begins with Jesse Watters’s coverage, noting that “While Watters admitted that he had ‘not seen many Law & Order episodes,’ he should probably start with finishing the episode his segment focused on.” First of all, does he not own a television? Does the show feel too much like looking in a mirror for him? Sorry, but we’re leery of anyone who just “isn’t familiar” with “Law & Order.” Definitely wouldn’t get in the car with them after a road emergency.

But we digress!

Media Matters explains that indeed the fictional victim in question, a white woman, did not want to testify against her rapist, a young Black man, because the criminal justice system is racist. Captain Olivia Benson, also a fictional character, said the victim was wanting to do the “wrong thing for the right reason” and encouraged her to rethink that.

And then …

SPOILER!!!

She testified. And the victim pleaded guilty and got a deal because IN THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM people fuckin’ plead out all the time.

Watters didn’t tell his audience that part. He said the show was “conditioning this audience, now, on how to be a good little rape victim.” (Because he’s such an advcoate for rape victims.) Also something something, “social justice engineering on the country’s top crime drama."

The morons on “The Five” didn’t watch it either, clearly. Judge Boxwine stated that she didn’t like the “bad lesson” of the show she didn’t watch, but she’s clearly still interested in filing a complaint.

They talked about this for a long time. The Media Matters clip from Jesse is four minutes, seven minutes for “The Five.”

Tell us more about the show, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters! Greg Gutfeld is interested and also did not do any research — i.e. his job — before they went on air, so he’s relying on your intrepid analysis:

Greg Gutfeld even seemed to unintentionally catch his co-hosts in the lie when he asked if they had seen the episode and if other characters were “critical” of the woman’s hesitation. Perino falsely responded, “No, they were like – they understand,” ignoring Benson’s pushback against the victim. Gutfeld responded, “Oh well that’s crazy.” Watters added that the show constituted a “pro-rape episode on NBC."

Dana Perino was like, “No, they were like, they understand.” Which, like, tells us that, like, Dana Perino was too fucking, like, lazy, to even watch the, like, clips going around the right-wing internet.

We understand why conservatives might not be inclined to love “Law & Order: SVU” or any of the other incarnations of the show. They do “ripped from the headlines” episodes that are mean to poor sweet put-upon conservative Christians like the Duggars.

We ask this a lot, but how much rabid contempt do you have to have for your own paste-eating viewers that you’d serve them up this garbage for multiple segments on multiple programs just to have something to jam at their angry prostates about?

Jesus Christ.

THIS GUY!

