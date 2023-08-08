The hammer is set to fall soon on Donald Trump in Georgia, where he’s on tape pressuring Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him “find” 11,780 votes and overturn actual President Joe Biden’s actual victory, which election officials had confirmed through three separate ballot counts.

This is obviously illegal and several degrees worse than Watergate, but Tricky Dick didn’t have Fox News hacks defending his First Amendment right to commit fraud and even overthrow an election if he felt like he won.

Monday, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas whined about how the entire legal system is broken and out to get Trump. Then she said, “Let’s move over to Fulton County, Georgia, because in that district, they are potentially gonna be coming forth with a fourth indictment. The attorney, Fani Willis, is probing whether Trump committed crimes in trying to overturn the election results in Georgia, committing crimes. I want to talk about Trump’s alleged crimes for a second. He has not been indicted with incitement, we know that, right?”

George Conway discussed this specific point on The Bulwark’s “Beg to Differ” podcast with host Mona Charen. Conway said, “I think a lot of people, including myself, early on, got sort of distracted by the violence, and started thinking of the case in terms of incitement of an insurrection. And that is hard to prove. You’ve got First Amendment issues, you’ve got causation issues. That was almost an aftereffect of the fundamental crimes that he committed, which was an attempt to manipulate the electoral process in a way was not permitted by law.”

Banderas, however, argued that it’s “not a crime to tell lies. Being a narcissist isn’t a crime. Hatching schemes to stay in office is not a crime. Claiming you won an election you know you lost is not a crime.”

We recall several “Law & Order” episodes where a defense attorney tells the jury that sure, their client is an unrepentant scumbag but “that’s not against the law.” However, Fox News is simultaneously the communications arm of Trump’s re-election campaign. He’s leading the Republican primary with both hands cuffed behind his back, and now Banderas is telling your nana that Trump’s an unrepentant scumbag who lied to her but “that’s not against the law.”

Trump raised $207.5 million in the month after Election Day based entirely on his lies. People usually don’t give candidates more money for the election they just lost, but Trump told his gullible followers there was a chance he could remain president. That’s corrupt, if not outright fraud, but what’s worse is that he actually tried to overturn a free and fair election. A defeated sitting president “hatching schemes to stay in office” is very much a crime that attacks the entire foundation of our democracy.

Just a few months ago, Banderas accused the 2020 Biden campaign of “election tampering” because she delusionally believes a “large swath of Democrats” would’ve voted differently if only they’d known about non-presidential candidate Hunter Biden’s many scandals. We don’t expect intellectual or moral consistency from these people, but damn.

Jesse Watters, Fox’s discount Tucker Carlson, claimed Monday that “If Al Gore had asked Florida to send an alternate slate of electors after the 500- vote recount margin, Al Gore would have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the government.”

Yeah, if those electors were big fakes. Trump tried to send fake electors in Michigan, where Biden beat him silly by more than 150,000 votes.

“Al Gore believes he won that election,” Watters said. “His opponent’s brother was the governor of Florida in an election this close. You’re saying Al Gore working the phones before certification was illegal. It’s preposterous.”

Gore believed in 2000 that if the Supreme Court hadn’t intervened, a full count would’ve revealed he’d won Florida. That’s different from Trump believing that Dominion voting machines had gone full Skynet and switched over votes to Biden.

Gore still accepted the Supreme Court’s decision, even if he strongly disagreed, and conceded to George W. Bush. There was no attempted coup or violent insurrection.

“There were alternate electors sent in 1876,” Watters said, referencing one of the most corrupt and racist presidential elections in history. “There were alternate electors sent in 1960. On advice of counsel, Trump asked Pence to kick it back to the states for recertification whereas state legislatures are constitutionally empowered to determine elections. That’s called politics.”

No, it’s called a conspiracy to defraud the government and deny Americans the right to freely choose their own leaders. It’s a serious crime, and Trump is guilty as hell.

[The Daily Beast / JoeMyGod]

