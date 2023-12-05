Fox News had one tiny moment of doing something halfway honest this weekend, while the network was taking a break from being a bunch of projecting pigfucks crying that the Left’s “blueprint” for 2024 is to call Donald Trump a fascist (which is supposed to get him killed).

Everybody clap for Fox News for doing something halfway honest for a second, YAYYYYYY!

Donald Trump was doing one of his Hitler rallies this weekend, and as he started to babble incoherently about the 2020 election being RIGGED AND STOLLEN, Fox News cut away like yeah fuck this. The anchor, Arthel Neville, came back and did an a cappella cover version of her uncle Aaron Neville’s famous duet with Linda Ronstadt, singing “I DON’T KNOW MUUUUUCH, but I know Donald Trump is full of shit when he says the election was stolen, and THAT MAY BEEEEE ALL I NEED TO KNOW.”

It was good enough.

Neville explained that Trump had said “many untruths,” and indeed corrected his lies about the election.

Is Fox News to be credited for turning over a new leaf, or is this just something the network feels pressured to do after that nearly a billion dollar Dominion Voting settlement? Mysteries!

Also for real, for real: Arthel Neville is hardly the Fox-News-iest of the Fox News anchors. If this was Kayleigh McEnany or something, it’d be like whoa, a wizard has stolen her mother’s beating heart and the only way he’ll give it back is if she tells one (1) truth!

Steve Bannon is real mad about it, though, so it’s OK.

Bannon, who every day looks more like somebody’s butch grandmother who was nice enough to organize the bake sale to pay for the junior high band trip to All State — IYKYK — had himself a right conniption:

Loading video

STEVE BANNON: It's a disgrace — you saw Fox, what they did of President Trump's speech, they cut in right — or they right away when he said — eh, he didn't lose the 2020 election. Oh no, you're totally incorrect, and we don't care if you wrote a $800 million dollar check, or a billion dollar check, two billion dollar check to keep the demon father of all this, Murdoch, himself from being humiliated on the stand. Which just reinforced all the other problems people have to do with trying to get this right. The supervisors in Cochise County are heroes. You at Fox, TV for stupid people, are cowards. And for you to cut in on Trump in Iowa and say that crap, shows you everything you want to know about what you guys are. OK? Just like that debate with Newsom and DeSantis last week, and Hannity should be ashamed of himself. Absolute disgrace. Everything they do is to try to stop Trump, or stop some aspect of Trump.

Okeydoke.

Hannity should be ashamed of himself and Arthel Neville should be ashamed and powdered sugar lemon squares are 50 cents apiece or he’ll give you three for a dollar, boy you know how hard these kids have ben practicing, thank you for your support!

