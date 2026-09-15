Un peu foreign policy update on the wonderful relationship Donald Trump’s United States is maintaining with our oldest and best allies!

A couple months ago Marco Rubio was having this big little hissy fit, as usual, because a French diplomat had dared to say out loud that the United States has lost all credibility on the issue of human rights, like a common Russia or North Korea.

This was not an untrue or controversial statement.

Specifically, France’s mission in Geneva tweeted this in response to the US and the other human rights abuser nations voting against the reappointment of the United Nations’s human rights chief Volker Türk:

As we said, hissy ensued. There were melodramatic walkouts by the Trump Americans when the French were speaking, there was huffing, there was puffing, there was US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, who stopped texting on Signal long enough to whine about France besmirching the pristine human rights record of the Trump US, etc. Très histrionics, grand pant-shitting, and so forth.

The French guy had mentioned Trump’s ICE and his little girl bombings in Iran. The US blocked their ambassador nomination. It was a whole thing.

Now the French have “apologized,” and we’re sure they mean it and didn’t have their fingers crossed behind their backs. And now America has credibility on human rights again! (No.)

The New York Times reports on some of the behind-the-scenes drama that ensued after that French guy told the truth. It was so bad that the US’s ambassador to France, Charles Kushner — a Trump crime family member by marriage, due to how his offspring and Donald’s offspring are breeding — had to get involved:

In Paris, the U.S. ambassador, Charles Kushner, texted President Emmanuel Macron to urge the French to make a gesture to defuse the issue, according to the American official. Mr. Kushner’s involvement as mediator was notable, given that he had himself inflamed American-French relations early in his tenure by publicly accusing France of not doing enough to combat antisemitism. He had been summoned twice to the ministry to be rebuked for interfering in France’s internal affairs, snubbing both requests.

Oh, but the French are required to respond to us. Jared’s garbage father doesn’t have to apologize, but France has to apologize to us.

Well again, we’re sure they don’t mean it.

And now it is all better.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry said, “We are committed to moving the bilateral relationship with our American partners forward.” A State Department official said, “We note and appreciate France’s statement, and look forward to working together to further shared values and interests.”

Shared values? Not unless France is trying to become a petty human rights abuser with Little Man Syndrome that loses every war it starts.

But we get the delicate dance they’re having to do right now. Both countries are busy. Europe is in the middle of talking about creating a whole new kind of partnership with Canada that would make Canada almost like an associate member of the European Union.

Meanwhile Donald Trump is tweeting, “I am the Hoax Buster, and I’m right now breaking another Hoax!” about the dangers of AI, and yelling, “These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves,” about the people he put on the Supreme Court, because they won’t help him steal elections by ending mail-in voting.

Both countries have very important, serious things going on, is our point.

[New York Times]

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