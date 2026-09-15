Wonkette

Wonkette

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
3h

“I am the Hoax Buster"

You're a hoax, alright, buster.

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weejee's avatar
weejee
3h

OT: My bride and I are off to sign revised will. You Wonks should do that from time-to-time, as even if what you want for yourself and to give to others, laws change. On a previous one had to change the wording as I was okay with the parameds giving me a couple of jolts with their heart restart ping pong paddles, but I didn't want to be kept as comatose vegetable on a cot for 20 years. Later we are going to our fave local restaurant to celebrate our anniversary.

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