Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Well, the wildfires have sucked up most of the French news cycle these days, but I'll be watching to see how much time and effort they put into covering the latest US hissy fit. These days, the local responses hardly even register a Gallic shrug.

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

"The United States has stood by France in every conflict where its “freedom has been imperiled”"

Eventually.

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