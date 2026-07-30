Despite Pete Hegseth’s “war on drugs,” cocaine prices haven’t gone up, just saying.

Oh, how the Trump regime and its one or two friends in the world want to have their cake and bomb it too!

Any American who’s traveled abroad for more than nine seconds during the second Trump regime can tell you — assuming they’ve spoken to anyone in the countries they’ve visited who isn’t currently being bribed by the administration — that the rest of the world is pretty much fucking through with the United States. They pity us for what we’re going through, but they’re not about to go through it with us, nor are they going to hold our hair back while we throw up all over the planet. Not this time, not anymore. Oh, and they don’t want to visit, especially now that the World Cup is over.

As one person told this writer during a trip back in the fall, “What a way to squander your entire reputation forever.” You will be shocked to hear he wasn’t talking about men in women’s sports or Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light can or school libraries being allowed to carry books Southern Baptist parents might not approve of.

We see Canadian leader Mark Carney bringing his nation closer to Europe, and we’re watching them work together to forge new things, trade and defense alliances and agreements where they don’t need the United States, where they don’t turn into our adversaries so much as they just write us out of the story entirely wherever possible. Art of the fucking deal, beta cucks!

And today, we can talk about US Secretary of State/National Security Advisor/Token Spanish Knower Marco Rubio and the rest of the US “diplomacy” team having a reaaaaaaaal huffy pissy bitchy poopy pantsy rabieta because a French diplomat dared to say out loud that the United States has lost all credibility on the issue of human rights, like a common Russia or North Korea.

Which it has.

Sorry, is that a controversial thing to say, Little Florsheim?

Fuck off.

What happened is that the current human rights boss at the UN, Volker Türk, was up for reappointment, and basically everybody supported it except the US and a couple other human rights abuser nations. (To be exact, the vote was 144-10 with 13 nations abstaining. Opposed: the United States and similar countries like North Korea, Russia, Argentina, Israel, and a few others. Lot of overlap with the list of that opposes the International Criminal Court, shockingly.)

The fight started Friday when France’s mission in Geneva tweeted this in response to that vote:

That #AmericaAlone hashtag at the end sure is rough. That tweet was itself a response to some bitching from Trump’s man at the UN about how Türk refuses to be mean to whatever nations Trump wants him to be mean to, whenever he wants it.

And oh boy, now Little Marco and his fellow Trump sniffers have kicked them big old clown dress shoes off like drag queens about to throw down!

On Monday, the US delegation dramatically walked out while the French were speaking at the UN. After that, the deputy US ambassador to the UN huffed that it’s not gonna take this kind of hurtfulness from the Frenches, no longer:

[D]eputy U.S. ambassador Dan Negrea accused France of feigning “moral outrage” and pretending to lecture the world about every topic, including human rights. The United States has stood by France in every conflict where its “freedom has been imperiled” and tolerated its grandstanding “out of a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect,” he said, but no more.

‘Kay.

Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the UN, got off Signal long enough to tweet:

‘Kay.

Then there was more bitching on Monday from Dan Negrea:

“Today, I remind them that it is the United States that remains the beacon of liberty for the world,” he said. “As such, we will not be affording them the benefit of listening to their politicized drivel until they renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric and behave in a manner commensurate with their seat on this council.”

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, what did he say the United States remains? In the eyes of whom, please? The same United States currently run by a criminal grifter conman the entire world recognizes as Stupid Hitler or worse?

Reached for comment, the world bent over so the US delegation could eat their ass.

The Guardian with some more context as to why the Americans hate Türk so much:

Last March, Türk said he was “deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction” in the US. In June, Türk took sharp aim at the Trump administration by calling for “prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations” into the deaths occurring in US government immigration custody.

Türk has mentioned the Trump regime’s attacks on minorities, immigrants, women, “[d]isinformation, intimidation and threats, notably against journalists and public officials.” Oh look, here’s some of that last thing! Obviously there’s also the million countries Trump has bombed for no reason, all Pete Hegseth’s prematurely ejaculatory boat murders that have stopped no cocaine, Elon Musk feeding USAID into a woodchipper just to watch brown babies die … (He bitchily insists he’s killed no one, but we know what it will say on his tombstone before everybody pissing on it washes away the inscription.)

Yes, it sure is hard to imagine what Türk or the French mission could be referring to!

Oh yeah. Bankrolling Israeli madman Benjamin Netanyahu’s murder adventures in Gaza. There’s that.

And now, Little Marco’s latest bitchy huffy puffy Florsheim-y stompy berrinche continues, with the State Department considering “delaying, or even blocking” France’s next ambassador to the US, Aurélien Lechevallier, reports Reuters, which says that social media post “sparked genuine anger” in the Trump regime, haha, bless their hearts.

“The United States is very disappointed in the irresponsible and disrespectful rhetoric from the French,” said a State Department official, boo hoo, priss priss. “We are responding appropriately to their comments.”

Reuters notes that a source told them that the Americans have vetted that social media statement from the French and do not believe it was an underling or “junior staffer acting independently” who posted them. It’s not amateur hour in France like it is in the US, after all!

They were already mad that French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (whom the new ambassador designate currently works for) had recently been critical of the Trump State Department’s grants to European groups that promote “civilizational self-confidence,” wink wink, is that what we’re calling Nazis today? “France and ​the Europeans will not tolerate any attempt ⁠at foreign interference in their electoral processes, regardless of where it comes from,” Barrot had said.

Reuters also notes that the French hate Jared Kushner’s criminal dad, who is currently the ambassador to France, no joke, in case anybody is curious who really disrespected whom first.

France’s response to the kerfuffle appears to be along the lines of “Allons, allons, let’s all put on our big boy pantalons and reason together like grown hommes.”

France’s support for the renewal of Turk’s mandate “does not preclude close dialogue with the United States,” a French diplomatic official said. “Differences of opinion regarding a ​vote do not call into question the quality of our relationship or our ability to work together,” the official added.

We’re sure that’ll fix the Trump regime’s hissy.

Expect new tariffs on cartoons starring the weak, overrated, and honestly not even that stinky Pepé Le Pew by afternoon.

[AP / Reuters / Guardian]

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