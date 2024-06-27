Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

You’re going to come back and watch the debate with us, right? RIGHT? Right. 9 p.m. eastern, be here or be a big jerky idiot! I am currently rereading the last 2020 debate’s livebloog, trying to “remember” it. Thanks, I hated it. (Wonkette)

Good luck on that, Trump allies. “Trump allies urge him not to be a ‘raging asshole’ at the debate.” (Rolling Stone)

What should Joe Biden brag about tonight that his advisors don’t think he should brag about? Infrastructure, because Americans don’t know that he’s been Infrastructure! (The Fucking News)

Similarly, this! The “Quiet New Deal.” You’ve been hearing about it because you read Wonkette. Most people have no earthly idea! (Earlyworm Society)

New Trump Boxes just dropped. No, dropped like from a great height. This was *how the FBI found them*. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Trump requests special permission from defense lawyer/judge Aileen Cannon to tell all his lunatics these FBI agents tried to murder him. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

No, Laura Kipnis is in the computer! (Wired)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A Brief Ad Intermission Before Your Program Continues

Have you bought your Wonkette merch today?

Wonkette merch!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

We are partnered with Martie, for two good purposes: keeping overstock out of landfills, and also saving hella money. We get a commission when you buy, and I wouldn’t have it here if I didn’t like it.

This is not a link to buy anything, it is a button, for give us money.

Give us money button!

So looks like we know how the Supreme Court is voting on EMTALA: Mandatory abortions for all! (CNN) So that’s a win right? Well, we don’t have to get murdered in Idaho (unless the ER declines to treat) but no, of course it is not a win. It’s “kick the can down the road,” while Alito for one and a whole lot of elected Republicans for two say the six-week embryo and the bleeding-out and or septic woman have “equal” rights. In fact, the EMTALA opinion in Texas from the Fifth Circuit gets to stand too, and that one says die of sepsis. (Abortion, Every Day)

How bad is Boof’s bribe opinion? THIS BAD! Madiba Dennie would like to enumerate the ways. (Balls and Strikes)

Ooof, a deeper read on the federal judges who knocked down Biden’s SAVE student loan reforms, and just how contradictory their minutes-apart opinions are from each other, and how unworkable. (David Dayen at The American Prospect / earlier from Dok at your Wonkette)

Native American girls expelled from school for doing the Apache culture’s Sunrise Dance (the school says it’s Satan). Long long (disgusting) long (infuriating) read. (Guardian)

Putin is a piece of shit, and Evan Gershkovitch is brave as hell. (CNN)

Can’t say I know what to make of John Driscoll, who just won the Democratic primary for Montana’s Eastern US House seat, who won’t take any money and won’t run any ads, probably doesn’t have a website, seems a swell fella … ??? PROFIT? (Big Sky Chat House)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Not an ad! An invite or four!

One night, two wonkmeets!

PORTLAND OREGON! July 27, noon to about 4 p.m., or whenever they kick you all out. Nite Hawk Bar and Grill, 6423 N Interstate Ave., Portland, OR thenitehawk.net

ATLANTA G-A! July 27, 4-7 p.m. at the famous Manuel’s, 4-7 p.m.! Manuel's Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave., NE Atlanta, (404) 525-3447, manuelstavern.com. I said I was going to try to fly down for this one, but I think I have to be a big old disappointing flakeyflake. We’ll just be barely home from the Milwaukee RNC, and who’s going to watch Mom and the kids?

Two other nights, two other wonkmeets!

Milwaukee! Join us Sun., July 14, in the late afternoonish, at venue TBD (I need to email South Shore Terrace again!).

Chicago! Join us Sun., Aug. 18, ibid and ibid!

Donate for our parties, for our trips, for all our new contributors we’re trying to bring you! If you are holding! Are we out of money from all the flights and rentals and we haven’t even gotten to the catering yet? YES! WE ARE! We’re also bringing you more new freelancers — great journalists who need work, and we want to give it to them. Help us help them help you help them help us!

The paypal way to donate!