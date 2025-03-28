In October of 2022, Elon Musk bought Twitter, ostensibly because he was very sad that people had been “censored” for trolling, targeted harassment, using racial and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs, and sometimes even kicked off the platform entirely for advocating extreme racism, actual violence, or genocide. Why? Because he loves free speech so much that the idea of certain speech being considered inappropriate for an online platform offended every one of his sensibilities.

Well, that and he really wanted to take the “blue checks” (celebrities and journalists) who had criticized him down a peg.

These days people won’t get kicked off for using racial slurs or being out-and-out white supremacists, but they will get kicked off for criticizing Elon Musk. Because he’s made it very, very clear that he does not like it when people do that, and much prefers that they tell him he is a wonderful, special genius who smells nice always.

Now that he has even more power, he’s really hoping to continue to eradicate this, the worst (and only!) form of hate speech there is.

In an interview with Fox’s Bret Baier that aired this week — most of which was a forum for Musk and his DOGE associates to lie their faces off about the damage they’re doing to our federal government, even as the IRS predicts they’ll cost us half a trillion dollars in revenue — Musk once again whined about how people are being mean to him and to Tesla.

“People are committing violence. They are firebombing Tesla dealerships. They’re shooting guns into stores. They’re threatening people,” Musk explained. “Why? What’s happening, it seems to me, is they’re being fed propaganda by the far Left, and they believe it.”

Yes, either that or they listen to the words that come out of his actual mouth and the things he does and writes and shares and are sickened and horrified. This is all highly accessible to the average person. No one has any time to create any “propaganda” against him, because he’s out there doing bad all by himself. Who could come up with anything worse than doing Nazi salutes, going to Germany to support far-right white supremacist parties, espousing white supremacist ideology like the Great Replacement theory, harassing and misgendering his own daughter online, and generally behaving like a teenage edgelord shitposter?

Who could come up with something worse than the fact that the very next thing he talked about was having the government “go after” those criticizing him?

“The real problem is not like the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership, it’s the people pushing the propaganda that cause that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here,” he continued, adding, “We’re gonna go after them. The president has made it clear, we are going to go after them. The ones providing the money. The ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we’re going after them.”

Yeah, I can’t actually come up with anything worse than that. That’s really bad.

Why would anyone bother making anything up when he’s literally out here saying that he’s going to get the president and the government to go after those criticizing him? That is exactly the kind of thing that many, many Americans find deeply disconcerting.

That kind of statement requires no sauce, no seasoning, nothing. It stands on its own. I don’t have to add a single thing, a single piece of commentary for those words to send a chill up practically anyone’s spine. Or at least have them reaching for a Zofran.

Because, you see, the real “free speech” isn’t buying soapboxes for neo-Nazis, it’s the government not going after people for criticizing a public figure, even if he’s super best buddies with the president.

