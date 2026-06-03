Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel
12m

OT

Rubio defends the Florsheims.

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mnfghsppqv2v

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Daniel
7m

It gets overused, but Weiss is a perfect example of Dunning-Kruger. She is impossible to convince that she's anything but a brilliant journalist and intellectual, bravely popping bubbles of ideological error in defence of truth. She is a mewling tell-tale and kiss ass, and because of this she will always be propped up by billionaires who like to have their arses kissed. She will flatter them, they will flatter her, neither will learn anything but neither will need to.

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