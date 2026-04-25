Wonkette

Wonkette

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
22m

"...the onions hostel takeover."

Could be worse. I mean imagine sharing a simple bunkbed in a cheap room with 7 other bunkbeds full of strangers and there's a garlic takeover.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
17m

"The Onion will at first pay a monthly licensing fee to the overseer for using the name and internet domain. After that, Onion CEO Ben Collins explained to CNN, The Onion has a deal to buy the whole shebang once an existing judicial stay on the sale of InfoWars expires"

Obligatory "I wish The Onion could buy CNN" quip here...

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