Oh no, Joe Biden is being mean to Turkey and Hungary, won't let them come to the democracy summit just because they're dictators! (Foreign Policy)

Seems like Joe Tacopina, the Trump lawyer who previously said he couldn't talk about something because he had attorney-client privilege with Stormy Daniels but now says he never had attorney-client privilege with Stormy Daniels, is either a fuckin fat liar or is bad at using words, which seems like a deficit in an attorney. — Salon

Is Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg scared? Seems like he might be scared. (Salon)

"Attorneys for Riley Williams — a devotee of white nationalist Nick Fuentes who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was 22 at the time of the attack — repeatedly urged U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to treat her like an immature child who couldn’t be responsible for her actions." How does three years sound? — Politico

An interview with the Florida school board chair who axed a principal (Robyn wonk link!) for an art teacher showing sixth grader's DAVID'S DINGER. Guess what, he's a real cumbucket!

Parents choose this school because they want a certain kind of education. We’re not gonna have courses from the College Board. We’re not gonna teach 1619 or CRT crap. I know they do all that up in Virginia. The rights of parents, that trumps the rights of kids. Teachers are the experts? Teachers have all the knowledge? Are you kidding me? I know lots of teachers that are very good, but to suggest they are the authorities, you’re on better drugs than me.

Oh Jesus. The former George Santos (ALLEGED) accomplice(Dok wonk link!) in an ATM skimming fraud (the accomplice says Santos was the ringleader; Santos definitely flew out to San Francisco to appear in court on his behalf) is on the run from a child torture charge. Aiyeee. (Talking Points Memo)

Kyrsten Sinema Being Dick For A Change. (Politico)

Kal Penn has a show on Bloomberg (?) about climate change (??) and would like to talk to you about methane. I bet it's pretty good! I don't watch anything but sit-coms, Will Ferrell movies, and cake and house porn. You think I am joking, well I AM NOT. (Bloomberg)

East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment area lousy with dioxide, but like only 14 times legal limits maybe. — Guardian

