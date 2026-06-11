Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning come read all your tabs!

BREAKING BREAKING! Steven Cheung said something smart once, and it was HOLY SHIT YOU BETTER NOT PARDON GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Epstein Files back in the news! (Gift link New York Times)

Did I say back in the news? Did I ever! Here’s some garbage and now I’m mad.

A few minor points: A) His supporters were snarling that centrists and or progressives (he’s got a weird coalition, and everybody’s blaming everybody else) had to “Vote blue no matter who” for the primary? Voting in a Democratic primary is the definition of voting blue! But he is indeed the nominee now. B) I do think we chase off a lot of what’s supposed to be our big tent; I don’t know that Manchin, Sinema, and Fetterman would have been SO shitty if we weren’t chasing them into the bathroom and yelling at them all the time, because we really seem to get their backs up! Now we may have chased this chode straight into … whatever that is above … by being too mad about his gigantic fucking Nazi tattoo, but really it was the Uniparty being cockblocked (by him somehow apparently?) from fucking kids? LOL man. So, you know: Vote for the shithead, it’s important.

Meanwhile! The Graham Platner supporters with their slaps at “HR” are slapping at their castrating mothers and … oh, you know this old story, it’s as old as Norman Mailer. Anyway, Graham Platner won his primary so congratulations to him, this is all swell! (Katherine Alejandra Cross at Liberal Currents)

“Evidence” has never been necessary for Republicans to attempt to throw out the results of an election, and they’re not going to start now. (Status Kuo / The Bulwark) And who are the DOJ officials who will be running point on seizing the election? Our Liz has some names! (Public Notice)

Keep Wonkette alive FOREVER!

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

“Even Gen X-ers, the most fascist generation, are tepid in their GOP support.” It’s a Gen X Christmas miracle!!! (We are the. worst.) (Bad Faith Times)

Should we give Iran’s frozen assets to Jared Kushner? It only seems fair! (Popular Info)

Southern Poverty Law Center being VERY RUDE to Trump and his administration’s far-right crime droogs! They better watch it, somebody might decide to make an example out of … oh. (The Guardian)

The Cleveland Clinic has settled with the Trump administration and in penance for its sins will now found a clinic for “detransition.” (Erin in the Morning)

Apparently Zaid Jilani decided his body didn’t have enough assholes in it, and thus he would give “pro-life” advice to the Democrats o.O (Abortion, Every Day)

Holly Berkley Fletcher went and testified against Trump’s goddamn arch. (Fletcher)

Please stop gambling away your babies’ actual food, Jesus Christ. (Gambling Harm)

NERDS, TAKE AN IMPROV CLASS. Alan Alda wants you to, for communication’s sake, for science. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Everybody always wants to read an interview with Paul Rudd, because he’s a charming decent fellow! (Hollywood Reporter)

Happy 83rd birthday yesterday to my mama Donna, and happy 11th birthday today to my daughter Donna Rose! SEE YOU IN MONTREAL, SUCKERS!

Montreal, don’t forget we’re coming at you THIS SUNDAY! Kiss us on our faces June 14, 3-5 p.m., for French Canadian counterprogramming to Donald Trump’s gross birthday party! We shall dine and drink at Stella Pizzeria, 1327 Laurier Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 3R3. Join us for YAY!

Parties upcoming! DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

Have you sent Wonkette to a friend today?

Share

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. Hey, Wonkpal Denny Carter has a new book there, I’m gonna buy that!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!