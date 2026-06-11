Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
44m

Your hed gif and Minecraft star, from what I understand (never having played it), the axolotl, is a fascinating animal. Learn more here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/little-leucistic-axolotls

And today’s meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/09f98794-856c-4a34-ad89-bf41fa60a506?utm_source=share

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Chris Martin's avatar
Chris Martin
1h

congrats to the birthday ladies! when I first started reading Wonkette, Donna Rose was the please donate pressure lion of cuteness (sic).

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