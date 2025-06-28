Say what you will about California Governor Gavin Newsom — and we have — but credit where credit is due: In the weeks since Donald Trump sent the military to help the ICEstapo ethnically cleanse Los Angeles and its surrounding environs, the man has spoken with a moral clarity that we didn’t think he had in him. As Marcie noted, he’s got vim! He’s got vigor! He’s got moxie! And not a moment too soon!

He also seems to have stopped inviting the likes of Steve Bannon and Michael Savage on his podcast in a misguided effort to try and understand the fascists who are cheering on the Trump administration’s wiping its ass with what remains of America's Constitution. Though watch, just to make us look bad, next week he’ll post an episode where he interviews Matt Walsh or Chris Rufo or the Ordinance of Secession in the name of starting a dialogue or some shit.

In the meantime, though, Newsom is suing Fox News for lying about him. Which is funny, considering they have probably been lying about him since he was the mayor of San Francisco a couple of decades ago. You can tell 500,000 lies about Gavin Newsom, but God help you if you tell 500,0001. That’s his breaking point.

Newsom’s lawsuit concerns a phone call he had with Trump in early June to discuss the anti-ICE protests happening in Los Angeles. A few days later, Trump seemed to indicate there had been a second call in which he warned the governor he was federalizing the state’s National Guard and sending them to LA, Newsom said there was no such call, and that was when the controversy and lying started.

Ever since, the two men have gone back and forth on who called whom when that weekend, and who said what, and whether there was a second call, and so on. Naturally, this has led Fox hosts, along with every other jackass wingnut propaganda outlet, to yell at Newsom for daring to contradict the story they got from His Orange Lordship. And, Newsom alleges, they have had to twist reality so hard to do it that it amounts to legally actionable defamation.

Take it away, Orange County Register:

The lawsuit alleges Fox News anchor Jesse Watters edited out key information from a clip of Trump talking about calling Newsom, then used the edited video to assert that Newsom had lied about the two talking.

Oh man, if people are going to sue Fox every time the network misleadingly edits something to make Trump’s opponents look like liars, Fox would be drowning in lawsuits. Kamala Harris alone could sue them out of existence for every time they edited one of Donald Trump’s hour-long rants down into one sentence that made him look coherent and not at all like a dementia patient who wandered into a political rally by mistake.

Now that we think about it, given Trump’s ridiculous $20 BILLION lawsuit against “60 Minutes” alleging — WRONGLY — that CBS had misleadingly edited an interview with Harris to make her look smarter, we don’t know why she hasn’t done this yet. She would have a way better case than Trump does.

As what we can only assume is a troll, Newsom’s lawsuit asks for damages in the amount of $787 million, which is the exact amount Fox paid Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 to settle their defamation lawsuit. Fox also fired Tucker Carlson for pushing without evidence the fake stories claiming Dominion had rigged its voting machines to throw the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Maybe Newsom thinks he can get Jesse Watters fired, thus freeing Watters to spend all his days on the only full-time pursuit for which he's intellectually suited: roofieing co-eds at fraternity parties.

Newsom talked about the lawsuit in an interview with the MeidasTouch podcast on Friday:

“You should be held to account, just as was the case with the defamation in the past. They’ve been subject to the Dominion case, we all recall the $787 million. You thought that would stop them from continuing these lies. They obviously haven’t learned their lesson.”

One would think! And Watters took over the time slot that Tucker Carlson vacated when he was fired. So there is a little extra irony for everyone.

Newsom also hinted that what Trump wanted to discuss in their June 6 phone call had nothing to do with what was going on in California, and that what he did want to talk about would send a chill down the spines of every American. He also said that he’s got notes he took at the time, and that the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating his and LA Mayor Karen Bass’s actions around the protests, just demanded he turn those notes over. Newsom’s comments indicate that Oversight might regret doing so.

Now, it’s possible Newsom is just firing a shot across Oversight’s bow and wouldn’t be able to back it up. On the other hand, given Trump’s history with phone calls that get him impeached and almost criminally indicted, it is very believable that there is something insane in those notes.

Though honestly, every day our brain-addled big boy President is on camera babbling incoherent gibberish that’s less understandable than the PA system in the New York City subway. So whatever Newsom has, if he really has it, is going to have to be really good for the public to notice.

Watch Newsom’s interview with MeidasTouch below:

