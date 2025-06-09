Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

Newsom is not wrong about the chaos agents. Unfortunately, right message, wrong messenger.

Props to him for actually saying "liar" though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ShrillKitty's avatar
ShrillKitty
4h

| He’s threatening to go after judges he disagrees with, cut off funding to institutions of higher learning. He’s on a cultural binge. He’s re-writing history, censoring historical facts. I mean, this is something completely different.

IF ONLY SOMEBODY HAD WARNED US

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
404 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture