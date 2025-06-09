Gavin Newsom showing Jacob Soboroff how Trump lies THIS MUCH

With his state under siege by an uninvited National Guard, Gavin Newsom talked to NBC News's Jacob Soboroff last night, and whoa, he seems to have gotten his moxie back! Maybe his vim and his vigor even! Has the guy who said nice things about Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk left the building? Let’s hope so, because Donald Trump is making CIVIL WAR with his state, so it’s time to meet the moment!

Newsom is filing a lawsuit against Trump illegally taking control of the California National Guard, and he had such tough talk last night on MSNBC that we are going to transcribe the whole thing with our caffeinated little fingers. Though reporter Soboroff’s questions are summarized, because we know you hate to read long things, and we are always thinking of you, dear reader!

Watch him call Trump LYING, Orwellian, master of distraction and commander of chaos, making everybody less safe, who started this whole thing on purpose to distract from what a shitty job he is doing with THE GROCERIES, and vowing to stand up to Trump’s sleazy, bullying ass.

Jacob Soboroff first asked Newsom how he would characterize the events on the ground in LA. An emergency? Riots? A peaceful protest? Fox News is calling it riots, of course. Unlike that time peaceful tourists busted windows and police barricades using nothing but the power of their love on January 6.

NEWSOM: Look, Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight. He’s exacerbated the conditions. He’s, you know, lit the proverbial match. He’s putting fuel on the fire, ever since he announced he was taking over the National Guard in an illegal and immoral act, an unconstitutional act. And we’re going to test that theory with a lawsuit tomorrow.

Soboroff said suing? That’s news, tell me more!

NEWSOM: Well, under his executive order it specifically notes, and what the DOD did, is they have to coordinate with the governor of the state. They never coordinated with the governor of the state. I’ve worked with the National Guard, we’ve deployed the National Guard. We did three-plus-thousand folks who have been doing logistics work and fire recovery work and they’re fighting the fires. The rattlesnake teams, we did the same back in George Floyd, we have no problem working collaboratively in a mutual aid system with local law enforcement. But there’s a protocol, a process, he didn’t care about that, and the worst part is, he completely lied.

THAT GUY?! YOU DON’T SAY!

NEWSOM: He said in a tweet that everything’s now safe, everything’s fine, because he deployed the National Guard. The Guard hadn’t even been deployed when he said this.

Yeah, we noticed that too.

NEWSOM: It’s Orwellian, simply lying to people. Unconstitutional, illegal act, his mess. We’re trying to clean it up. SOBOROFF: You’re saying that the President of the United States has made the situation on the ground less safe? What do you know about immigration enforcement today? Has there been any ICE raids in the city today? Are they coordinating with you on that at all? Are they giving you a heads up? NEWSOM: Of course they’re not coordinating. [Pfft.] That said, we were told in just a recent briefing just a few minutes ago that was small activity in the county, not in the city proper. But look, you made a point ago, these images are unacceptable. These kids on the car, the folks taking advantage of this, these aren’t peaceful protesters. A lot of these folks, a lot of great people out there doing the right thing. But you get these insurgent groups, sort of these anarchists that are in there to create real problems, and they’re just playing right into Donald Trump’s hands. And they need to be called out, they need to be arrested. It is wrong to destroy other people’s property, and it is wrong to create the conditions to only exacerbate this. But Donald Trump, at the end of the day, is sponsor of these conditions.

Yes, by now it’s been at least two cars. Stop giving Fox News the footage they want, people!

Any message for the mischief people?

NEWSOM: Well, they’re doing more than damage to buildings and property, they’re potentially damaging the very fabric of our republic. You know, democracy is in the balance. You’re seeing these authoritarian tendencies being acted out by this administration, and we’re case in point as it relates to nationalizing the federal guard and threatening now to put in Marines. So I hope these people would pause and just consider. Now some of them, they just want that kind of chaos. In some ways they’re adjacent to where Donald Trump is. But the peaceful protesters, we want to keep them safe. We want them to exercise their fundamental rights. We want to keep those that are enforcing the laws in a respectful and responsible way. But Donald Trump needs to pull back. He needs to stand down. Donald Trump is inflaming these conditions. This is Donald Trump’s problem right now. And if he can’t solve it, we will.

SOBOROFF: He just put out a Truth Social telling you and the mayor to apologize to the people of Los Angeles. Have you talked? NEWSOM: We talked for almost 20 minutes and this issue never came up. I mean, I kept trying to talk about LA. We had a decent conversation late Friday night, about 1:30 his time. And he never brought up the National Guard. He’s a stone cold liar. He said he did. Stone cold liar, never did.

Yes, we have also noticed that about him.

NEWSOM: But there’s no working with the president, there’s only working for him. And I will never work for Donald Trump. SOBOROFF: Did you mention how he’s picking up day laborers? NEWSOM: The conversation started with the frame of what’s happening in LA. He immediately pivoted to other interests and other things.

Yep, he’s one rambling swiss-cheese-brained distracter!

NEWSOM: Obviously he was setting this up to take additional steps. This was a setup.

Oh for sure, he’s been slobbering to do something like this for years. Then Newsom backtracked a little.

NEWSOM: I’m not saying it was a setup. But clearly they were moving to these next steps, because out of nowhere, just a few hours after that conversation, he moves to pull the trigger under this, this construct under Title 10, and then created and exacerbated the conditions that are persisting today.

I think we can just go ahead and call it a setup. How did Newsom find out this fuckery was going down?

NEWSOM: I just got a call from a staffer. No heads up whatsoever. We’re here to support local law enforcement. There’s a mutual aid process. Local law enforcement had no needs. They were not requesting any additional resources. I’ve got 100 now. I have 175 CHP officers, tactical teams to address Donald Trump’s mess. We are here to support local law enforcement. [...] He made this up. This is a manufactured crisis. In order to get under the tent, to start to stretch credulity and to begin the process of moving inevitably towards a Constitutional question and crisis around Posse Comitatus. And I think it’s inevitable, that’s where we’re going.

For sure. Is the Supreme Court going to let him do it? We shall see.

SOBOROFF: Tom Homan the border czar said to me yesterday he did not rule out literally arresting you, or Mayor Bass, if you interfere in his case. You haven’t yet.

NEWSOM: He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me. But you know what, get your hands off of four-year-old girls that are trying to get educated.

Go for it, ya puss puss!

Last week, DHS terminated the humanitarian parole of a four-year-old girl getting lifesaving treatment in the US. After outcry, her humanitarian parole was extended for one year, so maybe DHS has some capacity for shame?

NEWSOM: Get your hands off these poor people. They’re just trying to live their lives, man. Trying to live their lives.

Said the guy trying to make homelessness illegal. But now is not the time to gripe at him!

NEWSOM: Trying to live their lives, paying their taxes. Been here 10 years. The fear, the horror. The hell is this guy? Come after me, arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy. You know, I don’t give a damn, but I care about my community. I care about this community. The hell are they doing? These guys need to grow up. They need to. And we need to push back. I’m sorry to be so clear, but that kind of bloviating is exhausting. So Tom, arrest me, let’s go.

Has Tom Homan called him? Nope! Does Trump know what “bloviating” means? Too many syllables! Newsom said he has gone “back and forth” with the president and Susie Wiles on the phone, though.

Anyway, is this an insurrection? Soboroff asked, meaning the protests, and not what Trump has been doing.

NEWSOM: They’re trying to impose the kind of rhetoric that only makes conditions worse, that quite literally puts people’s lives at risk in there, intentionally and knowingly doing that. [..] This is about authoritarian tendencies. This is about command and control. This is about power and ego. My way or the highway. This is a consistent pattern of practice, of recklessness. This guy has abandoned the core principles of this great democracy. He’s threatening to go after judges he disagrees with, cut off funding to institutions of higher learning. He’s on a cultural binge. He’s re-writing history, censoring historical facts. I mean, this is something completely different. And this is part of that ongoing play that is unfolding before our eyes. It is a serious moment under the guise of immigration, but it’s much deeper than that.

OH BOY, WE KNOW.

Where does all of this go from here?

NEWSOM: He needs to stand up. [Trump] needs to stand down. He needs to rescind this order. And we’ll work together to clean up his mess.

He added that ICE now doesn’t know where the four-year-old is. Great. And Newsom had more.

NEWSOM: These are people, you know, members of our community, [they’re] destroying industries in the state. You claim to care about ranchers and farmers, you claim to care about the construction industry. I mean, these are the folks you’re going after, and in the most uncivil and indecent way. And that’s where I have a problem. I have no problem going after criminals, We’ve coordinated and collaborated with ICE, over 10,000 transfers that have been part of my administration. So I don’t need to be lectured by these guys that we don’t [...] when these guys say we don’t go after crininials again, they’re lying and they are knowingly lying.

Does Newsom support the protests?

Protests are the foundation of this democracy. It’s what makes this country great and that needs to persist. And right now people need to come out. But we need to be mindful of the toxicity of this moment. And then we have to deal with these elements that are coming in that are intentionally trying to take advantage of this in a way that only aids and abets Donald Trump. This is what he was counting on. And we’ve got to push back and be careful at this moment. I pray that people are cautious and careful at this moment.

Is this all a distraction?

I mean, he’s the master of distraction. He’s the commander of chaos. That’s what Donald Trump does. [..] Look, this guy has had 90 days, 90 beautiful deals. How many deals? Give me a break. I mean, Elon Musk is the sycophant of sycophants as it related to this love relationship with the President. [...] we’re likely in a recession the second half of the year because of his recklessness of this tariff policy under this administration. He’s saddled our kids and grandkids with $2.5 trillion of debt to get billionaires and corporations a tax break that they’re not even asking for. Of course they’re trying to distract us.

Of course! Nobody go check out the port of Los Angeles, where cargo is down 35 percent!

What would you say to Old Treasonballs if he was watching right now, which he surely is, Diet Coke in hand?

NEWSOM: I mean, where’s your decency, Mr. President? Stop. Rescind this order. It’s illegal and unconstitutional. And I said it, I’ll say it again, it’s immoral. You’re creating the conditions you claim you’re solving, and you're NOT, you’re putting real peoples’ lives at risk, This is a serious moment, and it requires serious leadership. And it’s time for you to be a commander-in-chief of the United States of America, and I will have your back. If you want to work in a relationship of trust and truth in the spirit of our founding fathers. But you come after poor kids, you come after families, we will do everything in our power to stand up and stand in your way.

He added again that he was filing that lawsuit today.

Will the Supreme Court let Trump get away with this? How will this end? Can we get through day four of protests with no major injuries or fatalities? We shall see. But at least Gavin Newsom seems to have gotten his spine back. For now.

Let’s keep it that way!

