On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced his plans to destroy an entire civilization. So, naturally, America’s conservatives decided to be concerned with more important things, like Tim Walz’s supposed desire to force cisgender fourth grade boys to use tampons (which was actually listed as trending on X The Everything App) and Gavin Newsom’s family. What about Newsom’s family?

Well, they look like THIS.

“Huh?” you ask? “But they literally look exactly like conservatives insist every family should look!”

But that, according to former Ron DeSantis staffer Christina Pushaw and 2,500 of her dearest friends, is the whole problem.

She wrote:

What I find interesting about the Newsoms is that they both relentlessly promote liberal/left ideologies that are corrosive to family formation and undermine traditional values. However, at the same time, they've been in a heterosexual marriage for 20+ years and have 4 children together. By those measures, they are more “trad” in terms of their own lifestyle than most Americans are, even a lot of conservatives aren't married with 4 kids.



So what that tells me is the Newsoms KNOW that the traditional family model is the best; that's why they chose it when they both could've chosen anything else. But as elites they still promote insidious ideologies that end up harming the ordinary people who listen to them. It's a perfect illustration of “luxury beliefs.”

Yes, why did the Newsoms choose to be straight white people? This is taking the “Oh, you’re a socialist, huh? THEN WHY DO YOU NOT LIVE IN A SHOEBOX?” gotcha to a whole new level.

In another post, she wrote:

The point is the elite educated libs don’t actually raise their own kids with the left-wing ideology that they’re preaching about to the rest of us. They aren’t trying to trans their own children; they are pushing that agenda on middle America. The Newsom kids will be fine, I think they can tel (sic) that their mother is an actress playing a part in front of an audience. I’m sure she didn’t actually gender-swap characters in stories she read to her sons.

No one, of course, is “trying” to “trans” anyone’s children, but conservatives like Pushaw have imagined an entire universe in which all of the evil lib teachers are spending their days trying to convince children that they are not the gender they were assigned at birth.

Sadly, Pushaw was not alone in her very strange take. Let’s take a look at some of the very normal, well-adjusted, not-at-all-deranged responses, shall we?

Typical nihilist leftism: not preaching what you practice because the deplorables aren't worthy enough. Or said another way: the soft bigotry of low expectations.

and

Elite L women promote staying single for progressive kudos, then often do the opposite.



There's likely a more sinister reason too - telling women to stay fat, career focused and single is reproductive competition = more eligible men.

and

They would never consider having multiple children with multiple partners all out of wedlock. Their children won’t do that either.

In a follow-up post, Pushaw explained that she wasn’t praising Newsom and his family, she was just mad at them for not telling everyone that they should live the way they live.

If you read this carefully, I am not defending the Newsoms. Nor am I defending the majority of GOP politicians & influencers, who are also hypocrites preaching traditional values they do not follow in their own lives.

Cons: Practice what you preach

Libs: Preach what you practice

Or, maybe, just maybe … mind your own fucking business and don’t “preach” at all?

Putting aside (for now) the fact that Newsom has rolled over on supporting trans kids in boot-licking interviews with right-wing influencers like Charlie Kirk … if this is not proof that Pushaw and others live in an alternate reality, I don’t know what is. Is it that they think everything is Kant’s categorical imperative? That people only do things they would will to be a universal law? Is this why they’re mad? Do they actually think that anyone is telling them how to live or trying to force their cisgender children to be trans against their will?

Are they actually this stupid? Like, is the actual problem just that these people are so stupid that they think anyone is telling them how to live rather than just being okay with people living their lives however works best for them?

I mean, I also think people should be able to have blonde hair, but I’m not about to get out a bottle of Clorox and join them. That’s not hypocrisy, that’s not being a psychopath. There’s a difference, and it’s a pretty important one.

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Pushaw, you may recall, was the one who initially claimed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill was an “anti-grooming” bill, which is really what kicked off the whole right-wing “all LGBTQ+ people are ‘groomers’” bit.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill. If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules,” she wrote at the time.

It was, at the time, meant to be partly a troll on feminists (thus the “I didn’t make the rules”), many of whom at the time were going overboard in terms of calling everything “grooming” (which, by the way, both Rebecca and I kept saying was not going to end well — you can’t groom a 20-year-old — but no one wanted to listen to us). But it took off and is now something that people on the Right now pretend to sincerely believe.

As ridiculous as Pushaw’s latest take is, it is in many ways indicative of the way the Right perceives things. We say “every accusation is a confession” and mean it as a criticism, but I don’t think they actually deny that or see a problem with it. They just assume we operate the same way they do, but want the exact opposite of everything they want. It’s why they think “diversity is code for anti-white.” They can’t fathom not wanting a hierarchy, they can’t fathom not wanting everyone to be the same. They think that if they want everyone to be straight, we must want everyone to be gay. They think if they want everyone to get married, we want everyone to get divorced. They think that if they want to violently deport all immigrants, all Democrats must want “open borders.” (Only some of us do!) They think they want everyone to be rich and that we want everyone to be poor. It may start out, a lot of the time, as hyperbole or as something as absurd as complaining that Gavin Newsom isn’t telling everyone that they have to get married and have four kids like he did, but like the “groomer” thing … they don’t have much of a problem convincing themselves that it’s true.

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