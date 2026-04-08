Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Harry sez I am now out of the box. I heard we were having tacos!

Can I get mine with freeze dried fishies and a sprinkle of catnip?

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-240253986?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
10 replies
Marcie Jones's avatar
Marcie Jones
2h

I disagree with both of you there, anyone can groom anyone. Fox groomed a whole generation of boomers.

Reply
Share
8 replies
1210 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture