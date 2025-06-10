ICE Nazi Barbie Kristi Noem wrote a letter about Los Angeles to Secretary Shitfaced Pete Hegseth and somebody leaked it to the San Francisco Chronicle. In the letter (non-paywall copy) she begged/demanded/held a gun to a puppy’s face and said obey or Spot gets it, asking that Hegseth use the military to arrest people in LA. You know, like they do in common totalitarian dictatorships.

Oh, the way she described the imaginary threat she and Donald Trump and Stephen Miller have conjured during sleepovers in dark rooms holding flashlights under their faces before mom and dad make them go to bed:

“We need … support to our law enforcement officers and agents across Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Federal Protective Services (FPS),” Noem wrote, “as they defend against invasive, violent, insurrectionist mobs that seek to protect invaders and military aged males belonging to identified foreign terrorist organizations, and who seek to prevent the deportation of criminal aliens.”

Sorry, losers, but you still haven’t proven you’ve detained or arrested anybody in a “foreign terrorist organization.”

Nazi fucks are still holding that gay hairdresser in Salvadoran murder prison, though. You’d think with the secretary’s obsession with Instagram photo ops and Glamour Shots she might be inclined to show mercy on just that one.

(Like, maybe he could have given her some kind of extreme makeover last night before she went on “Hannity” and said “GARGGLREELLSEESZZZ BLURRRRRRRGH GGFARRRRGH LOS ANGELES IS MADE OF CRIMINALS BLURRRRRRRRRGH GFRRFFRRRRRRR.” It would be great for that Real Housewives of the Fourth Reich reality show she’s been pitching!)

An expert quoted by the Chronicle said Noem’s letter “may presage the invocation of the Insurrection Act.” Another expert said it’s kind of weird since the local authorities in Los Angeles have the protests under control (not that they are doing a particularly decent job of that, but that’s more of an ACAB thing, less of an OMG THESE RIOTS! thing).

So that’s some information about Kristi Noem.

Now let’s talk about Secretary Shitfaced, the Pentagon [hic!] leader in charge of trying to get a bunch of troops who don’t respect him — as always, here’s a fun post from the Military Reddit about him, from a veteran! — to obey Donald Trump’s illegal orders to strike within the United States, just like Osama bin Laden was so determined to do.

Because oh boy, you know who has Secretary Shitfaced’s Number? Gavin Newsom, for all his faults, and he has many. He is one of the only ones who is rhetorically giving these cowardly Nazi Trump pigs exactly what they deserve.

In an interview last night with independent journalist Brian Tyler Cohen, Newsom said:

COHEN: Do you have any confidence that Pete Hegseth will be as principled as Mark Esper? NEWSOM [cutting Cohen off]: Pete Hegseth is a joke. He’s a joke. Everybody knows it, so in over his head. What an embarrassment. That guy’s just weakness masquerading as strength. I don’t even know he masquerades as strength.

Pete Hegseth a JOKE? Who among us has been saying, oh we among us have!

Newsom went on:

NEWSOM: I mean, serious moment. I mean, this Homan guy, these guys, it’s just, it’s the band of misfits. It’s, I mean, it really is. This is serious, people’s lives are at stake. The reputation of this country is at stake. Great American cities and states, it’s not just, this is not, this is a preview of things to come. This is not about LA, per se. It’s about us today, it’s about you, everyone watching tomorrow. I promise you. I mean, this guy is unhinged. Donald Trump is unhinged right now, and this is just another proof point of that.

The whole interview was good. Newsom said Donald Trump is a “stone cold liar,” and that you can’t work with him, “you can only work for him, and I will not, I refuse to work for Donald Trump.”

Two nights ago, the governor of California took a break from braiding Dr. Phil’s butthair on his podcast to talk some high quality shit about Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s ICE Gestapo Nazi Czar of Kidnapping Innocent Toddlers. (Dr. Phil is also taking a break from Gavin, as he is busy being embedded with the Gestapo. He gets real mad when you call them the Gestapo by the way. Gestapo.)

“Come after me, arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” said Newsom about Homan, whose entire demeanor says, “I missed a day of being the creepiest and most power-tripped middle school girls’ volleyball coach in the whole United States for this!”

“Why doesn’t he do that?” Newsom continued. “He knows where to find me. But you know what, get your hands off of four-year-old girls that are trying to get educated.”

THAT is the tone we need from every elected leader right now. None of this fucking bullshit about “Oh well boy goodness, this sure isn’t putting the price of eggs on the kitchen table!” we’re getting from so many Democrats.

Asked by Fox News’s Peter Doocy if he believed Homan should arrest Gavin Newsom, Trump said yes and dementia-babbled something about “the little railroad” Newsom is building, bragging that the flagpole he is building on the White House grounds is “under budget.” Trump said elsewhere that the crime Newsom has committed is “running for governor.” (JAKE TAPPER, YOUR CAREER IS WAITING.)

But Homan? Backed down like a little bitch. “There's no intention to arrest the governor right now. I don't know if he crossed that line,” he said to CBS News.

Gavin may be doing all the wrong things with his podcast playdates with Charlie Kirk and other crooked-faced fascists, and the way he’s selling out trans people, and the way he’s treating poor people in his state, but right now? This is what needs to be said. This is how much respect Donald Trump’s pig thug Nazi fuck holes deserve. This is how they should be treated, with this much disdain, this much mockery, and this much bravery.

And now Gavin is doing it to Secretary Shitfaced.

Let us speak to these motherfuckers in ways that reflect the respect they’ve earned, not the respect they think they’re owed.

Democrats? Be more like Gavin.

(ASTERISK! Except for in all the ways he’s being completely shitty. He’s not forgiven or anything.)

