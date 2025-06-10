Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
2h

He also told Stephen Miller off, saying "Insurrectionists? Your guy pardoned a whole bunch of 'em."

https://bsky.app/profile/thetnholler.bsky.social/post/3lrb3fkanxs2m

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

'Bout gotdamn time, Gav.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
566 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture