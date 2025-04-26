Wonkette

Gary Seven in Space
2h

OT those of you who have come to know me here, please keep my family in mind if you can while we deal with my Dad’s dementia…he has been hospitalized because of “Excited Delirium” and we are hoping he can be medically adjusted so he can come home- if not he needs to go to a skilled nursing facility.

I know I’m lucky to even have living parents at this age, but this is still breaking out hearts and causing such a strain…

I appreciate all of my Wonk friends.

Tasner Hasenpfeffer
2h

If there's a future that still includes historians, I feel like chapter on the US during the first half of the 21st century is going to be titled, "What the Actual Fuck?"

