Rich McCormick is a smug dipshit of a Republican congressman representing Georgia’s 7th congressional district. His short stretch in Congress has mostly been distinguished by a minor scandal last year when it was discovered he was putting his penis inside a woman who was not the woman he was married to at the time. Whoops!

But McCormick did not grab our attention on Friday because of his adulterous peccadilloes. No, he came to our attention because he held a town hall in his district Thursday night, and his constituents absolutely roasted him harder than his ex-wife's divorce lawyer over Elon Musk, Donald Trump, DOGE, and his supine cowardice in the face of all three.

And his district is R+13. He won his election there in November by 30 points. We’re not talking purplish territory here.

And yet. The people were pissed. It was a bit head-spinning.

For example: In the last couple of decades, when you heard someone in a heavily red district holler at a Republican congressman that “tyranny is rising in the White House and a man has declared himself our king” and asks what Congress will do to “rein in the megalomaniac in the White House,” that person was upset about Barack Obama passing healthcare reform or Joe Biden forgiving student debt. Now, at least, people in conservative districts are upset by actual tyrannical and megalomania. Progress!

Of course, McCormick’s response was that he had the same conversation about tyranny and presidential power with Republicans after Biden was elected. False equivalency alarm! We are pretty sure Joe Biden did not hire a drug-addled deadbeat Nazi dad and his harem of Curtis Yarvin disciples to tear through the federal workforce, firing tens of thousands of people without bothering to ascertain what their jobs even were first. We would remember if Joe Biden did that. (Click on the video to view it at Bluesky)

It was a nice touch for McCormick to say that people yelling at him at a town hall, quite angrily and loudly, are just like the January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol and forced him to run for his life along with all his fellow representatives. If his constituents on Thursday night were just as bad, he should have fled the room much earlier in the video. More likely, he’s selectively edited his memory and was telling his constituents the January 6 mob was, like them, simply a group of concerned voters who wanted to address their representatives. With stun guns and collapsible batons.

At another point, a constituent asked McCormick why a “supposedly conservative party” is taking such a “radical” and destructive course to make governmental cuts. Now, McCormick is a trained doctor so we suppose we can’t expect him to use all words good like we does, but this was a bit much:

“They have about ... 13,000 employees at the CDC. In the last couple of years, those probationary people, which is about 10% of their employee base ... a lot of the work they do is duplicitous with AI.”

Duplicative, buddy. The word you want is duplicative. And the question wasn’t about whether any of these employees are redundant because AI can do their jobs. The question was why in the hell a conservative administration was firing people en masse without actually ascertaining what their goddamn jobs were in the first place.

The thing is, McCormick’s constituents aren’t idiots. When he said that Republicans are “not in a cult,” they laughed, because like the rest of us, they know there is not a word besides “cultish” that explains the raft of sycophants introducing bills to make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday, carve his face on Mt. Rushmore, or let him run for a third term. When he said that “the president has great purview over where a lot of this money goes,” the crowd jeered because they know that is not true, that the president does not have the authority to use money appropriated by Congress for one purpose for something entirely different based on his own whims.

This is how the Tea Party rose. Back in 2009, conservatives were taking over town halls to yell at their representatives, and they were not particularly interested in the answers. (We still remember one poor guy who almost got booed out of his own town hall for telling his constituents they shouldn’t believe everything they heard on Fox News.) And Republican legislators fell in line.

Well, there is no reason shouting down Republicans at town halls can’t work again. They are pretty spineless weenies and they hate when people yell at them.

There are some small signs that, McCormick’s smug assurances that these sorts of radical swings in governing priorities are normal aside, Republicans here and there are starting to understand that what is happening is bad for them. This week the Trump administration reversed its decision to eliminate over 7,000 seasonal jobs in national parks. And Politico reported that GOP members of Congress have been privately but frantically calling the White House to tell the administration to stop taking the “meat-ax approach” to cutting.

And new polling shows Americans are very much not happy with Trump after his first month back in office. His support is slipping, and majorities are opposed to all the job cuts his tariffs, and Elon Musk playing a prominent role in the administration.

In short, if we were Rich McCormick, we would get used to being yelled at during town halls.

