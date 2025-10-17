Gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Yep, Trump’s once-loyal former National Security Advisor John Bolton got indicted! On eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retention of national defense information, for keeping nuclear secrets in soggy boxes in his shitter and putting battle plans in a Signal group chat. Just kidding, Bolton is accused of sending notes to himself and two relatives through an AOL email account. (CNN / indictment)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump today, whilst Trump dithers over if he wants to let Ukraine have Tomahawk missiles to defend itself or not. And Trump says he’s going to meet with Putin in Budapest sometime. Trump also said he was going to sit down with them both at the same time months ago, and has been promising super extra sanctions since January if Russia didn’t stop attacking, so whatever. The guy says a lot of stuff. (NBC)

Admiral Alvin Holsey, who oversees troop deployments in the Caribbean, has abruptly retired, cutting his four-year command short. Just days after a fifth lethal boat strike off the coast of Venezuela, too, and just as lawmakers are starting to ask questions about what the legal justification for blowing up all those boats is. And it’s turned out some of the “Venezuelan drug smuggler” victims are not even Venezuelan. And now a sixth boat has been blown up, and Trump has sent B-52 bombers to fly in circles off the coast, says he’s sent in the CIA, and also that maybe he’ll invade by land, who knows? But NO NEW WARS, right? Right? (WSJ gift link)

It was a hot time at the New York mayoral debate last night! Here’s a link to the whole thing, or just enjoy three minutes of Zohran Mamdani shoving Andrew Cuomo in a locker.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is threatening to sue Mike Johnson for still refusing to seat Adelita Grijalva, who was elected three weeks ago, had her election certified, and still can’t even enter her office until she is sworn in. Those Epstein Files have got to be sooo bad. (Green Valley News)

Whoops, Trump got caught on a hot mic with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asking to “Meet Eric.” But Eric Trump told alleged dick-pic aficionado Eric Bolling that Subianto was probably just asking about some of the family’s many businesses there, because he is so good at businesses. But Hunter Biden Burisma! (MSNBC)

RFK Jr’s been rambling on about teenagers’ sperm again. Ew. (Daily Beast archive link)

There’s supposed to be an event at Camp Pendleton today featuring JD Vance called “Sea to Shore — A Review of Amphibious Strength,” and California Governor Gavin Newsom got reports that the Marines plan to fire live rounds over the I-5 freeway as part some sort of a rah-rah show, yet the Marines have been refusing to coordinate with any local officials or share any safety information about the event. What could go wrong? (Los Angeles Times archive link)

Marjorie Taylor Greene has just discovered that Republican men have no respect for their female colleagues, and has also stopped following Catturd. What is happening? (Washington Post gift link / Mediaite)

The Salesforce Foundation board lost member Ron Conway, and company CEO Marc Benioff lost a friend, after he told the New York Times that he thinks Trump should send federal troops to San Francisco. (New York Times gift link)

Are you going to a No Kings Protest tomorrow? Here’s a link to find your local get-together! (No Kings)

Rest in peace, Ace Frehley.

Join us for movie night tomorrow! This week we are watching Creature From The Black Lagoon, available for free on the Internet Archive. Free with ads on Tubi. $3.99 in the usual places.

