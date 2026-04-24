Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

A hed gif featuring a silky anteater. I just want to pat him! https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/silky-anteater-is-slow-and-steady

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e376d5a5-6b9e-4413-83ac-f28331f6b3dd?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Using Trump math, I will now explain how saved 800% of Iran’s women. (It’s because each is 100% fabricated, multiplied by 8).

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