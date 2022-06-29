Two weeks ago, Ginni Thomas was raring to march on the Capitol like the brave patriots of January 6, 2021 — the ones who didn't get cold and "leave" — to tell those fake Americans on the House January 6 Select Committeewhat's what !

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Mrs. Justice Clarence Thomas told the Daily Caller on June 16, after it came out that not only had she been spamming legislators with debunked claims of ballot fraud after the 2020 election but she'd also emailed with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman to get updates on the litigation to overturn Biden's win.

Not to mention those texts to Mark Meadows endorsing the most batshit insane conspiracies and asking about rumors that the “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Awkward!

But it seems that in the past two weeks, Mrs. T has had a change of heart.

According to her lawyer Mark Paoletta, Thomas "is eager to clear her name and is willing to appear before the Committee."

BUT!

First the committee will need to "provide a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas's testimony is relevant to the Committee's legislative purpose."

Paoletta's eight-page letter, published by Politico,defends Thomas's effort to arrange for Eastman, a former clerk for her husband, to give a "litigation update" to her "Frontliners" group in their "cone of silence." His client "worked tirelessly and effectively to connect conservative leaders" and thought that Eastman might "want to speak to other conservative leaders interested in election issues."

In Paoletta's telling, the texts to Meadows were "entirely unremarkable." The wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice who was currently adjudicating cases brought by the Trump campaign and its allies was simply "pass[ing] along information that she had received and encourag[ing] him to investigate reports that were circulating in the public domain."

As for the spam emails, the lawyer snarks that it's "particularly ironic" that legislators, who routinely receive thousands of emails every week, would pretend that they care about such communications. He neglects to mention that an Arizona legislator actually responded to Ginni Thomas, and emailed her about her concerns — but perhaps that doesn't fit with his narrative that his client is just a regular citizen opining on matters of public interest.

The letter then veers off into crazytown, pointing out that Democrats sometimes object to electors, saying Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson hates Justice Thomas, and repeating the lie that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "rejected Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's chosen Republican Members to sit on this Committee" and thus the body has no ranking member and is illegal. This last is both untrue, since Pelosi only rejected Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, accepting three of McCarthy's proposed members and inviting him to nominate replacements for Jordan and Banks, and has already been rejected by multiple courts .

Then Paoletta, who worked as a lawyer for the House Oversight and Energy & Commerce committees in a past life, excoriates the committee for failing to "provide an environment where both sides had an opportunity to call witnesses." As if we didn't all watch Republican Liz Cheney question Republicans for the entire month of hearings!

And not for nothing, but Paoletta is probably pretty well-acquainted with those witnesses, since he served in the Trump administration, first as chief counsel to Mike Pence, and then as the top lawyer at the Office of Management and Budget, where he defended Trump's attempt to hold up congressionally allocated defense funds Trump withheld in an attempt to extort the president of Ukraine as very cool, very legal . It takes some balls to pretend that Jeff Rosen, Rich Donoghue, and Steven Engel — lifelong Republicans and fellow members of the Trump administration — are part of some Democratic plot to smear Trump.

But Paoletta, the author of a hagiography of Clarence Thomas, has a long history of doing and saying whatever it takes to help the GOP in general, and the Thomas family in particular. His greatest hits include smearing women who wanted to testify against Thomas during his nomination, massaging the narrative about Sarah Palin when she was John McCain's running mate, and, most recently, taking $50,000 to lobby Congress to back off Project Veritas's James O'Keefe for his role in the alleged theft of Ashley Biden's diary .

So maybe take it with a huge grain of salt when this asshole gets indignant about the campaign of "baseless harassment" by the committee during this "particularly stressful time" for the Thomases — yes , we're sure it is — and denies that she ever spoke to her husband about the election, while simultaneously refusing to put her on the stand to deny it herself.

[ Politico / Paoletta Letter ]



Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!



Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?