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Martini Glambassador
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Bilbies! Find out more about your seasonally-appropriate hed gif critter here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/bouncin-bunny-like-bilbies

And here’s your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/fecd17c4-7f12-4d45-8f07-c08be81521aa?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
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I do think it’s darkly funny that Bondi, who broke so many laws and norms and perverted so much justice in service of her bloated orange master, still wasn’t able to sufficiently please him. Oh well, ya tried. The country may never fully recover, but at least you throughly sold your soul in the most embarrassingly corrupt way you could.

Now Tulsi, on the other hand, I’m sure her master Vlad is quite, quite pleased with her.

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