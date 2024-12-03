May your rainbow neon heart shine bright in this weary world of ours. Photo by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on Unsplash

It’s Giving Tuesday, and the best way to celebrate is to give to organizations that would make MAGA cultists shit their jorts. It’s like retail therapy, but it actually helps people, and also you can write it off on your taxes.

Here is a brief list of organizations that do good things for people even if those people are not white Republicans. I picked a few I dig, but your mileage may vary. If you want to DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, look ‘em up on Charity Navigator or do a Google or check your local biblioteca or summon the nonprofit watchfairy who tells all.

The Trevor Project — “The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. We provide information & support to LGBTQ+ young people 24/7, all year round.”

Trans Lifeline — “Trans Lifeline is a trans-led organization that connects trans people to the community, support, and resources they need to survive and thrive.”

RAICES Texas — “We model a welcoming nation by fighting for the freedoms of immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking people and families.”

Yellowhammer Fund — “The Yellowhammer Fund is a 501(c)3 abortion advocacy and reproductive justice organization serving Alabama, Mississippi, and the Deep South. We envision a society in which reproductive decisions are made free from coercion, shame, or state interference, a society in which individuals and communities have autonomy in making healthy choices regarding their bodies and their futures.”

ACLU — “The ACLU dares to create a more perfect union — beyond one person, party, or side. Our mission is to realize this promise of the United States Constitution for all and expand the reach of its guarantees.”

Share

Miry’s List — “Miry’s List is a nonprofit organization made up of neighbors and friends dedicated to welcoming new arrival refugee families into our community through inspired crowdsourcing solutions.”

Chicago Women’s Health Center — “Over 6,000 women, trans people, and young people access health services through CWHC each year…” and the number is only growing, because Illinois is a blue sanctuary in a sea of red. To put this in perspective, your donation may help someone who takes a bus from Mississippi or Alabama to the closest place they can receive the healthcare they need: freakin’ Illinois. CWHC is slammed with requests, and they need help to keep going.

National Audubon Society — “Birds are telling us — in their behavior, in their dwindling numbers, in their silence — that we must take action now, and that we must take action where birds need us most, from the Arctic to Chile and everywhere in between.” While birds are the star of the show over there (AS THEY FUCKIN SHOULD BE), this organization does environmental conservation work that positively impacts bees and trees and humans and other living things.

Zinn Education Project — “The Zinn Education Project promotes and supports the teaching of people’s history in middle and high school classrooms across the country. Based on the lens of history highlighted in Howard Zinn’s best-selling book A People’s History of the United States, the website offers free, downloadable lessons and articles organized by theme, time period, and reading level.”

Share your own favorite nonprofits in the comments, if you wish! Local, statewide, national and international suggestions welcome. And have a beautiful day, you sensual, glamorous do-gooder freaks. Caring is not rare, though it feels that way sometimes. But we always need more of it.

We love tips!