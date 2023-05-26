Glenn Grothman, he is one of those white people in Congress. He is a Republican. Those are his primary characteristics. He is from the Sheboygan area of Wisconsin, so when he says white supremacist things, we imagine he says them with cheese on his breath.

He's shown up on Wonkette throughout the years.

When he was a state senator, he pushed a bill to make sure everybody understands how much single parents contribute to child abuse. He once told Alan Colmes that he thought women who said their pregnancies were "unintended" were only saying that because they'd been trained to.

Once he became a US congressman, he raged at the Supreme Court marriage equality ruling, because wasn't the 14th Amendment passed by Christian civil war heroes, to advance the Christian lifestyle?

He was siding with Russia against Ukraine way back in 2019, when today's war was a mere twinkle in Vlad Putin's peenhole. He sides with Putin's peenhole twinkles quite a bit, actually.

He's the dumbass who said DC can't be a state, at least in part, because there's nothing to milk in DC. (Also nothing to mine, manufacture or grow. That's what makes a state, according to the rules Glenn Grothman made up that day.)

He thinks nobody cares about January 6 — the terrorist attack Donald Trump incited against America to overthrow the government and steal the 2020 election — except reporters.

Then there's his racist shit, like when he furiously opined about all these white people shoving Black Kwanzaa down his throat. In March, he was one of just 26 House Republicans who couldn't bring themselves to denounce white supremacy and say that the Great Replacement conspiracy theory — the one that inspires all the white supremacist mass shootings — is bad.

Well breaking news, but Glenn Grothman has said some more racist shit.

He got real pissy on the House floor yesterday because Joe Biden won't even nominate any white man judges who like to put their man wangers inside a woman's no-no. Why won't Biden nominate those? You know, just good old white people, the type who are men, with traditional Christian penises, who like to stick them in traditional Christian vaginas? Why does Joe Biden hate white people?

“Wisconsin's finest Glenn Grothman is on the House floor right now complaining that Biden isn't nominating enough straight "white guys" as judges” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1685040256

Daily Beast, transcribin':

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) cried oppression on the House floor Thursday when he complained to peers that Joe Biden isn’t appointing enough straight “white guys” to be judges. In the president’s first two years, he appointed 97 federal judges. “I was expecting maybe 25 or 30 were white guys,” Grothman said. “Five of the 97 judges were white guys. Of those, two were gay. So, almost impossible for a white guy who’s not gay, apparently, to get appointed here.”

It is obviously reverse racism if Joe Biden doesn't choose at least 25 or 30 white guys out of 97 judges. Instead it was five. And two of them were gay dudes.

Can gay dudes even call themselves white?

And who's a white guy gotta blow around here to get a judgeship from Joe Biden, you know, besides a whole buncha guys?

You might remember that earlier this year, back when Tucker Carlson was gainfully employed, he went on a real bender about this. (Tucker is also a white supremacist, in case you have forgotten him.) Tucker got his information about Joe Biden's gay satanic critical race groomer crusade against white male judges from a Claremont Institute cuck.

Tucker Has Idea For Biden Judicial Picks, It Is WHAT ABOUT SOME WHITE MEN?

As the Daily Beast notes, it's been a priority for Biden to try to get some more representation from people who aren't straight white guys into the judiciary. They cite statistics from 2022 what say 78 percent of Article III federal judges are white, and 70 percent are dudes. And how many are both of those things at the same time?

This tweet has the answer to that:

“Currently sitting federal judges: 1,407 White men: 779 (55.4%) Black women: 63 (4.5%) Stats from FJC: https://t.co/K9WLkBQYRG” — Max Kennerly (@Max Kennerly) 1675743091

So what Tucker was bitching about, and what Glenn Grothman is bitching about, is that Joe Biden won't even give white straight dudes a chance to, um, continue to assert white straight dude supremacy over the judiciary.

Know what we think about that? We'll tell ya what we think about that, you want us to tell ya what we think about that? We'll tell ya what we think about that, you want us to tell ya? OK here we go, we're gonna just say it.

Hey Wisconsin dude, go fuck yourself with some cheese-shaped dicks, why dontcha? How about that, why dontcha?

Ope, we just told ya.

