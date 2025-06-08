Wonkette

ziggywiggy
2h

Cat break. This one's for you Fukui. Toe beans! Harry shows his as he does a tuck while practice diving in his sleep. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-123964820?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Holly - Yep it's me
4h

Wonks, I find reassurance in nature. It’s a really good fucking thing I live in the middle of a forest because I need all the reassurance I can get at this moment in time. Yesterday Mom Nature handed Paul and I a gift. On our return trip back to the cabin from the FABULOUS WONKMEET yesterday we saw this beautiful little doe standing in the middle of our road. She stood there looking at us with her big brown doe eyes with her fluffy white ears illuminated pink by the sun. Paul captured all of this after she climbed the hill and stood motionless for him. Then as luck would have it - we saw a big hawk sitting on a mailbox a little further up the road. Paul was going to get a picture of this magnificent bird but it flew off into a tree and settled on a limb. The picture was lost to distance, but seeing this all unfold within minutes gave me all the reassurance I needed that nature is indeed a soothing balm for the soul.

https://substack.com/profile/317512196-holly-yep-its-me/note/c-123921630

With all the shit that we’re being forced to deal with - Paul and I are again considering holding our Labor Day Weekend Wonkmeet. We all need reassurance that our world is still a beautiful place and some of you know that we do live in a beautiful place. If Paul and I are up-to-it and I don’t have any more health shit hit me…There’s a few things we’d have to change. We’d ask that everyone that wants to camp to find a campground in the vicinity of the cabin (there are a lot of campgrounds in our area) or band together and share an Airbnb or VRBO (there’s lot’s of those around here) or if you’re within a day drive just drop in for one of the days. We’d have to limit the days and time to Wonk arrivals to Saturday, Sunday afternoon for lunch/dinner time and when the campfire goes out we’ll say our goodnights. Sorry kids, that's about all we can offer. We’re old and get tired out easily. We’ll keep you posted and give you the heads up ASAP.

