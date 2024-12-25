Happy Christmas! Or Happy Wednesday! Whichever works for you!

By now, it is entirely possible that you are sick to death of Christmas carols, Christmas decorations, Christmas shopping, etc. But can we ever truly be sick of Christmas specials? Well, we probably can — but that’s what I’m bringing you this morning anyway. Because I love you.

First up, we have one that you should not even try to watch, because honestly it’s so degraded that neither my sister nor I could make out any actual words in the first five minutes and then gave up. But you know what? It’s The Pillow People Save Christmas, and I think it’s something we all needed to know actually exists.

Remember those things? I had the blonde lady one, my sister had the sleepy one, and both DJ Tanner and my across-the-street neighbor had the one that was somehow also a window for reasons I was never entirely clear on!

Maybe it is a Jesus thing?

I do have questions about this that might have been answered by the movie, were I able to decipher what any of the Pillow People were actually saying.

Who will save Christmas next? The Glo Friends! Which I guess is what the Glo Worm and their friends are called (I assume the Glo Worm was non-binary)!

This one is quite the star-studded affair, with Carroll O’Connor playing Santa and Sally Struthers playing Blanche, the Wicked Witch of the North Pole, who looks a little like Carol Channing.

Honestly I like her a lot and feel like she’d be a lot of fun to hang out with. I’d fit right in with my snow queen nails.

Would you like some … Turkish Delight?

Moving forward, we have The Bratz Babies Save Christmas. Because apparently not only were there Bratz dolls, but there were also Bratz babies, and one time they saved Christmas. I could not tell you much more about them!

Next, we have this treasure from The Asylum, a production company best known for making the Sharknado films, plus a ton of mockbuster classics such as Allan Quatermain and the Temple of Skulls, Titanic II (not the cartoon one), Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, Alien vs. Hunter and more. It’s called Kittens Save Christmas, and I’m just going to assume it is a mockbuster of Doctor Zhivago.

And finally, we have what multiple lists I found on the internet declared to be the worst Christmas movie of all time … 12 Pups of Christmas! But only the trailer, because if you want to see the whole thing, you’ll have to go somewhere other than YouTube (it’s free on like six different streaming services).

I have never seen it or even heard of it, but it comes from MarVista Entertainment, which has produced many of the best/worst Lifetime movies I have ever seen, so I look forward to checking it out!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch. Or we’re now partnered with Martie, where you can buy snacks!

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves, it’s your Christmas Day OPEN THREAD!