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MISSOULA, MONTANA, join us Sat., July 25, 3-6 p.m. at CARAS PARK for a WONKETTE FRIENDS AND FAMILY DRINKY THING PARTY. We will have a banner so you can find us. Potluck!

Good morning, and GOOD TROUBLE! Check here for John Lewis action events around the country this weekend! (Good Trouble Lives On)

The timeline in the shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, guess what, they’re fucking lying! (Gift link Houston Chronicle) I guess Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been gettin’ a fuckin’ EARFUL, as he says ICE shouldn’t shoot people, not even if they’re Mexican! Also, Texas Rangers will be investigating Araujo’s death. (Gift link Houston Chron)

That’s a whole lot of 2025-2026 injuries by ICE for “crowd control.” (The Guardian)

It’s not bad-faith to blame Trump for the explosive diarrhea when he cut the monitoring for the explosive diarrhea. (Unfortunately paywalled Brian Beutler, who should consider paywalling fewer of his posts)

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I guess Pete Hegseth’s not getting enough attention lately, he wants to test our troops’ precious bodily fluids and life essence to sniff out low-T troops, or as it’s called around these parts, gender-affirming care. (The Guardian) He blocked all the female officers from being promoted again. He didn’t even check their testosterone first! (Gift link New York Times)

Yes, Adam Carolla, what you and “most every guy you know” does is called rape, not “standard drunken blue collar dude behavior.” (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

What would happen if we tripled union membership, getting it back to 1950s levels? You are nerds, you should find out by reading this report! (Economic Policy Institute)

SpaceX stock is dropping. But don’t worry it will probably shoot back up because the stock market no longer has any sort of correlation to real-world profit and loss. (BBC)

In addition to not waking up every morning to yellow skies and wildfire smoke, clean energy is also a hell of a lot cheaper, like, money-wise. Bill McKibben with … receipts. (McKibben)

The beeeeeeeeeees!!!!!!! :D :D :D (Eco Portal)

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

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