Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/lynx-explorers

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/7aac8805-9a55-4799-809e-004050b39f85

There seems to be a bit of wonkiness with images this AM. Maybe it will clear itself up by the time you click on these. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Is there a better example of entitled criminal assholery?

“It’s basically like: I’m drunk, I’m horny, I weigh 50 pounds more than you, we’re gonna have sex, it’s not really rape because we sleep in the same bed.”

Well, as long as *your* wants are met, I guess any strenuous objections by the other party are just inconveniences, eh?

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