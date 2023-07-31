There is not enough love and kindness in the world, to borrow from Nietzsche, to permit me to feel too sorry for Mitch McConnell. However, after the Republican Senate leader’s public health scare last week, I did take a moment to reflect on the likely end of an era.

McConnell froze on camera during a news conference, stopped speaking for about 19 seconds, and was escorted away from cameras and reporters. It looks as if Sen. Joni Ernst gave the sign of the cross, which is rarely encouraging in those situations, but it was later clarified that she was motioning for John Thune, the Senate minority whip.

McConnell later returned to finish the press conference, insisting he was “fine,” though that wasn’t “fine” behavior. It was a “consult a physician immediately” situation, and as others have pointed out, McConnell enjoys very good taxpayer-funded health care.

President Joe Biden called McConnell to check in on him, because that’s the kind of person Biden is. Donald Trump isn’t known for his sympathy calls, and he loathes McConnell anyway. He seized on the incident like a vulture and suggested Republicans replace McConnell.

“We have some people in the Senate that are fantastic and would be great at that position,” said the indictment collector. “But it's just amazing he [McConnell] would do that — but at the same time, I hope he's well.”

McConnell, true to form, said he told Biden that he’d been “sandbagged,” a snarky reference to when Biden fell onstage in June at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony.

An aide for McConnell later explained that the senator “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment,” although what we saw with our own eyes was far more disturbing.

“He came back to handle Q&A, which as everyone observed was sharp,” the aide said.

Sen. John Barrasso, who’s a physician, insisted, “He's doing a great job leading our conference and was able to answer every question the press asked him today.”

It was reported that McConnell tripped and fell a couple weeks ago when disembarking from a plane at Washington DC’s National Airport. This was previously undisclosed. He suffered a concussion and cracked a rib in a fall earlier this year, but he’s a polio survivor who’s long struggled with stairs. However, he’s 81, and a Republican senator who spoke anonymously to NBC News said McConnell’s “definitely slower with his gait” but “he doesn’t address [his health issues.]”

The next day, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein appeared confused during a Senate appropriations hearing and needed prompting to cast a simple vote. Sen. Patty Murray repeated “Say Aye” at least three times when her name was called to vote on the Defense Appropriations bill.

From CNN:

Feinstein then started to read from prepared remarks, and was interrupted by an aide whispering in her ear. “Yeah,” Murray said once again. “Just say ‘aye.’” “OK, just,” Feinstein replied. “Aye,” Murray repeated once more. Then Feinstein sat back in her chair. “Aye,” she said, casting her vote. A Feinstein spokesperson later said, “Trying to complete all of the appropriations bills before recess, the committee markup this morning was a little chaotic, constantly switching back and forth between statements, votes, and debate and the order of bills.” “The senator was preoccupied, didn’t realize debate had just ended and a vote was called,” the spokesperson said. “She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote and then cast her vote.”

The Senate is confusing and the senior senator from California was confused. That’s how Feinstein’s spokesperson smoothed this over. Feinstein recently turned 90, and her fitness to remain in office is an ongoing question.

These incidents unfortunately bolster voter concerns about Biden’s own age, which he’s attempted to dissuade with humor. He’s also embraced his age as a positive that has brought experience.

Republicans are consistently inconsistent with how they’ve reacted to McConnell’s obviously ailing health. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims he has no concerns and Sen. John Cornyn insists McConnell’s “as sharp as he ever was.” A couple years ago, Cornyn suggested Biden was a senile puppet president. Sen. Ted Cruz has repeatedly said Biden’s mental faculties are diminished and he’s suffered a precipitous decline. Of course, Cruz was always like this so he’ll only get worse.

When Feinstein steps down (we hope voluntarily and not suddenly), her replacement will be normal. McConnell is terrible but he’s almost a quaint liberal bogeyman compared to whoever might replace him as Republican Senate leader. That’s MAGA for you. They’ve denied us the opportunity to truly savor McConnell’s exit from political life.

