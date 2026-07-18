Just a month ago, the walking dementia case that is American president Donald Trump announced that he will be “doing Big TRUMP Rallies” this fall for Rep. Mike Collins, the Republican congressman trying to snatch Jon Ossoff’s Senate seat away from him. How exciting! Everyone will be there! The president! Mike Collins! Mike Collins’s son-in-law, the white nationalist social media fitness influencer who stans for the fascist militia Patriot Front! Uga, the bulldog mascot for the University of Georgia!

Okay, to be fair, we don’t know about Uga, though he would fit right in, since every Uga has all white fur. But the white nationalist son-in-law has shown up at Collins’s victory parties after electoral wins, so there’s precedent. Shoot, for all we know he’ll be speaking at the rallies.

Yes, let’s meet David Alan Scheer II, who is married to Collins’s daughter Summer. CNN recently turned up some posts promoting Patriot Front that Scheer put up on Instagram. Reporters also turned up a whole boatload of anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim content that Scheer loves to share on his social media, in between hawking supplements. We don’t know that Scheer will be attending his father-in-law’s campaign rallies, but everyone keep an eye out for a dude with a wild beard standing behind a card table holding bottles of swastika-branded colloidal silver that he credits for his erections.

Collins has long been criticized for “associations” with far-right nutbags, but come on, people; you don’t always get to choose your family! Or feature them in family photos on your campaign website. Or hire them to do promotional work for your trucking company. Or let them live in a house that real estate records say you own.

And the bigotry is a family affair. Scheer recently shared an antisemitic meme of “all the proof jews [sic] control our government through finance” that he claims was made by his wife. Imagine these people backstage with Ossoff’s family at a debate. The Senator’s relatives should all wear fake horns, just to see the reaction.

Yeah, it’s not as if Collins is ashamed of his familial ties to a dude who goes on podcasts to espouse the Great Replacement Theory:

Scheer warned that White people were being driven toward extinction and said restoring an America populated by people of White European descent would require “clearing our land of other people.”

What a charmer. How has the Georgia Republican Party not yet recruited this guy to run for the House seat his father-in-law is abandoning?

Scheer also has a YouTube channel where he posts long screeds accusing “Jewish Bolsheviks” of killing 60 million Christians in the early 1900s, an old conspiracy theory that has been floating around the sanctums of right-wing nuttery for decades and posits that Communism was a Jewish plot to destroy Europe. Scheer also accuses the Jews of being responsible for all sorts of societal ills and tragedies: abortion, JFK’s assassination, porn, fractional reserve banking ... the list seems to be nearly endless.

Collins’s response to all this is to say that his “lifelong support for Israel is unquestionable.” This is of course not the same thing as being supportive of the Jewish people, and we invite Mike Collins to fuck off into the sun with it.

It must be driving Scheer -- and perhaps the rest of the Collins family -- nuts that not only is his father-in-law trailing in the Senate polls to a Jew, but he’s trailing by double digits. A state of affairs for which we’re sure Scheer will blame the Jews.

On the other hand, the Ossoff campaign must be thrilled. They’re already up by something like 13 points and his opponent just handed him a “Vote for me because it will make Nazis mad” card.

There is a lot more insane antisemitism and ridiculous fitness advice Scheer is spreading to his 1.5 million social media followers, but our brain has spent more than enough time in this sewer.

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