Wonkette

Wonkette

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Kirsty Gnome #squattor's avatar
Kirsty Gnome #squattor
1h

Not mine, wish it was.

If you fly from the recently renamed West Palm Beach airport to Sioux City,

your ticket will read DJT-SUX.

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Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
1h

There's something heinously comforting about a 2026 GOP candidate getting back to the party's Jew-hating roots as opposed to pretending he's a mighty warrior against the forces of antisemitism.

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