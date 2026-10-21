And now, an update/addendum to our piece yesterday about Donald Trump’s 24 hours of dementia tantrums, where among other things he proposed to rename New Mexico; wailed that the radical left Jeanine Pirro DC US Attorney’s office just doesn’t understand the Reflecting Pool vandalism because they didn’t watch Jesse Watters’s “very inspiring” show about it; called the judge who won’t let him renovate a DC golf course a “crazed lunatic” and posted one million pictures of said golf course on the internet; and as is becoming more and more frequent, he wandered off, saluted/waved at nobody, and appeared to get lost on his way to Marine One.

Just a normal day in the life of the oldest, most senile president who ever lived.

Later yesterday in the Oval Office, Trump had another real big tantrum, at reporter Andrew Feinberg, who handled it quite well:

Transcript:

FEINBERG: You’re offering 10 percent for one percent for whistleblowers for turning in what you’re describing as fraud. [Somebody corrects him and says “one percent.”] One percent? That’s actually worse. The False Claims Act, which has been on the books since 1863, whistleblowers can get between 10 and 25 percent. Why would someone who has evidence of genuine fraud go to … TRUMP: Because it’s a lot of money. And because when they did that, that’s a certain type of crime. But nobody ever thought that you could have stolen $2 trillion or whatever the ultimate number is going to be. [Trump always talks about “two trillion dollars,” it’s just a number he makes up when he’s talking about finding fraud, or investments coming into the US. It’s just part of the imaginary wonderland he sees when he looks at the world through those squinty dementia peepers of his. — Ed.] And at one percent, people will make millions and millions of dollars for turning in what actually is a somewhat routine crime of, you know, of millions of millions. But we’re talking about we’re talking about billions and actually probably trillions of dollars. [Billions and trillions! — Ed.]

JD Vance chimed in at this point (not in the videos above, because nobody wants to look at that chubby bunny face not even a mother could love). He whined that Feinberg’s question was “fundamentally dishonest because over 99 percent of the fraud that we’re finding in the federal government isn’t covered by the False Claims Act.” Yeah, we’re so sure. You know who just hates fraud? The Trump regime.

Grandpa’s tantrum came immediately after:

TRUMP: Listen to you. Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are but you better be careful. FEINBERG: Andrew Feinberg, I’m with the Independent and … TRUMP: Quiet! Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? FEINBERG: Not that I know of, sir. TRUMP: I actually think there’s something wrong with you.

LOL what? Fucking brain-addled syphilis clown.

Feinberg tweeted after Gramps’s meltdown to clarify that “I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange.” He also wrote about what happened for The Independent.

The White House attempted to make this a totally normal and awesome Trump evisceration of a fake news journalist, something for his piggy MAGA masses to eat. Vance dutifully tweeted for his pathetic Daddy:

And he didn’t even say thank you! He didn’t even say thank you!

And of course, this, from the White House press account, complaining about what “Mongoloid Moron” Andrew Feinberg had done, in case you forgot they were racist and disgusting toward disabled folks:

What had Feinberg done again? Oh yes, asked a question that made the Trump regime look fucking stupid, like they do every single day. Also Trump couldn’t remember who he was, because he hadn’t identified himself in five whole minutes.

In other news, last night Trump continued his pre-ejaculatory gushing over Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted’s ass.

“I’m studying his body. I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course.” “But I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘His ass, shit, it’s like—it’s like a pile of muscle,’” Trump continued. “Then I looked at his legs, and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He’s like a piece of steel.”

His ass … shit, it’s like — it’s like a pile of muscle!

Thing is, Trump wasn’t even in Ohio. He was telling people this in North Carolina, where the firmness of Jon Husted’s reportedly delicious ass is not even on the ballot.

He apparently also told the same story about Michael Dukakis twice in 30 minutes, so that’s cool.

And of course bragged about acing his dementia test.

Especially not Andrew Feinberg!

Everything’s fine with the president, nothing to worry about.

[Newsweek / JoeMyGod / Mediaite]

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