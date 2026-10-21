Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
2h

I am of the opinion that elected officials. government workers, members of the military, police, etc.should NOT use derogatory insults towards any American citizen.

They work for us, they are not some ruling class.

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
2h

"where the firmness of Jon Husted’s reportedly delicious ass is not even on the ballot."

It is on the Ballot in Minnesota. Proposition 23: "Who has the firmest ass? [vote for one set of buns]"

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