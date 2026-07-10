Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Your hed gif has a sandhill crane learning the finer points of flight: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/flying-lesson

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8047704f-b7de-4775-a3f3-75bea8573597?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
15 replies
Lady Tavestock's avatar
Lady Tavestock
2h

My friend didn't win her primary and that's bad for the people living in her district. The good news is that she did a lot of good for the community and started a fire in folks' bellies.

We'll be back.

Reply
Share
1 reply
222 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture