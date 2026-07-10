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Saturday’s Wonkette movie night will be Adventureland, available for free with ads on Pluto TV; with subscription on MGM+; $3.99-4.99 in the usual places. Join your friend ZiggyWiggy at 9 p.m. Eastern!

Good morning, happy Friday, it’s time for your tabs!

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a better man than any of these puds, and he taught his birthright citizen children how to be better men than any of these puds, and that’s why they’re so terrified of immigrants. Which isn’t exactly what this Bulwark post says but it’s what I’m thinking about while I read it. (The Bulwark)

The three top people who might replace Graham Platner (PTOOEY! SPIT THREE TIMES AND TURN AROUND!) on the Maine ballot in … fuuuuuck 117 days. (Liberal Currents)

Open this longread tab for later, it’s really good! On who’s the base and which faction is trying to ratfuck whom and the original sin of how we became Weak and ever so much more. We all share some of the blame! Some share more blame than others. (Brian Beutler)

The stupid mortifying embarrassment that was the MAGAfied nation’s birthday party for the glorification of Trump may not have just been a stupid mortifying embarrassment, but also a crime? (Our Liz at Public Notice)

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Wait, so the farmers just got an actually binding agreement on “right to repair” from John Deere via Trump’s FTC? Well … I will take yes for an answer! (404 Media)

Last week I got real fuckin earnest and asked you all to share Wonkette — particularly those of you we’re linking to every day in these here tabs AHEM — and y’all DID NOT. Well, here’s just one reason why we’re getting clobbered. Surprise it’s Google and the AI! (Drew Magary at SF Gate)

This made me laugh out loud for being so terrible: FEMA is threatening to withhold anti-terror funds unless states promise to do illegal things with their voter rolls. (Democracy Docket)

It’s not actually funny, though, terrorism is awful! This 1975 LaGuardia bombing I never heard of because I am a spring chicken of only 53 — and the huge, still unsolved bombing, which was the biggest act of terrorism in the US since the Wall Street bombing in 1920, is no longer part of New Yorkers’ collective memory. (Elon Green at Slate)

It’s not just getting to yell at “dictator” Zohran Mamdani, it’s Trump’s war on energy efficiency literally so we’ll buy more fossil fuels, and it stinks! (Gift link Bloomberg)

Why? Because solar’s doing awesome, even in the US! DO MORE SOLAR, GUYS! (Inside Climate News)

Everything you need to know about John Oliver, soap opera villain! (Type Click Type)

Bonnie Tyler has died at 75. Spin around ninjas!

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

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