Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
4h

The fuckers could reduce the number of Texas polling place to fucking ONE.

I'd crawl over broken glass to get there and vote BLUE!

Fuck 'em. They're getting what's coming to them no matter what they throw at us.

Fuck 'em!

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Schmannity
4hEdited

I am looking forward to a 13-member Supreme Court upholding the 2029 Voters' Right Act--a landmark decision written by Chief Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

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