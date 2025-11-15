“Everyone say ‘Little Village’”! From Bovino’s X account

Congratulations, Chicago! Following 56 days of Border Patrol Commander Gregory “Millimetternich” Bovino in residence, he has high-tailed it out of the windy city for the warmer embrace of Charlotte, North Carolina, after posing for a photo op with agents in front the local landmark sculpture Cloud Gate. And instead of “cheese” they all shouted “Little Village,” the largely immigrant neighborhood they’ve been terrorizing in particular. What fun they have all been having on their field trip!

And now it’s not clear who in Chicago is reporting directly to Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Perhaps Judge Sara Ellis will let Bovino ring in for a Zoom call about it.

Surely someone; DHS left Chicago with 200 goons and, witnesses say, a restraining order that Bovino’s underlings violated within days of Judge Ellis issuing it, right before he skipped town!

In spite of DHS being forbidden from using “riot control” type weapons like chemical irritants unless they were in imminent danger, witnesses say, agents have continued to go around using them, including spraying a one-year-old in the face with pepper spray while she was out with her parents getting groceries at Sam’s Club last Saturday, just two days after Ellis’s order.

And then, they say, agents pointed weapons and fired tear gas at people who came out to protest that incident, and Greg Bovino himself came out and wielded a can of tear gas at them, though this time didn’t personally throw it. But agents claim they deployed the gas after their cars were pelted with bricks and paint, and shots were fired at them. No one was struck by gunfire, but a man who they refuse to identify was arrested, and charged with a violation of the Laken Riley Act for having previous convictions. But not weapons charges yet! Or a name.

And witnesses say, since Judge Ellis’s order, agents have shot pepper balls at a man while he was driving a car (!), and pointed guns and shot pepper balls at people for honking their horns and recording them. Scary shit. Off the chain! Tore up from the floor up!

And then after blasting gas at protestors and threatening to throw gas at a shop owner, one of whose workers his thugs had snatched just three weeks before, Greg Bovino and his goons went to the same shop, expected to buy drinks, and got kicked out. These losers are starring in some kind of masked-domination fantasy reboot of the Battle of Midway and the London Blitz, but one where the Nazis were the good guys and won. And instead of taking over Chicago, they’re harassing and assaulting children, priests, and the elderly. Are they winning hearts and minds yet?

On X, Noem claimed that DHS were the victims in all of these incidents, of course. But did the agents have their body cameras on like the judge had ordered? Did the guy they arrested actually fire any shots (or even exist), or was it DHS themselves setting off flash-bangs as a pretense to wild out? Hope we will find out soon in court! Will Judge Ellis take away all of DHS’s gas if they are lying, like she said she would, or hold any agents personally responsible for violating her order? We shall see.

Meanwhile BP goon squads have continued to terrorize the community with their chaos, like riding through in their armored caravans to snatch away people who pass the Kavanaugh test, even an 11-year-old, and a children’s day care teacher in front of toddlers.

And there’s good reason to not trust any of DHS’s version of events.

In a deposition two weeks ago, Bovino lied about teenage protestors hitting him with a rock before personally chucking tear gas canisters at them with no warning. He lied about getting busted in the nuts so hard he was bedridden for two weeks and his nuts needed an MRI, he lied that his agents were in some kind of mortal peril before they tear-gassed babies and toddlers and etc. etc, and he said that he had never seen a single example of too much force from his agents, they had been “exemplary.” Even when shooting a priest with pepper balls in the face from the roof of their shit-soaked detention center!

And DHS goons lied about the incident where they shot Miramar Martinez, claiming that she’d pointed a gun at them, only to have to walk that back in court. Then the agent who shot her and had claimed she rammed his truck drove it to Maine, and had the scuff marks buffed out. That judge would also like some answers.

And DHS was lying when it said that the five story apartment building it invaded — with Blackhawk helicopters and attack dogs, in the middle of the night on a school night — was full of Tren de Aragua gang members and criminals. In fact, in spite of zip-tying dozens of people and even holding children in vans for hours, turns out there were ZERO criminals. ZERO people with even arrest records. And many were US citizens, and children.

Lies on lies, just as Trump / Hegseth have been lying about those 29 boats they blew up in the Caribbean being full of “narco-terrorists,” and then the two in the Pacific, and about Venezuelan Presidente Nicolás Maduro directing Tren de Aragua to empty out prisons and asylums into the US. Most drugs come over the Mexican border, but yet they are quiet about Mexico, other than the 20 to 30 percent tariffs, which is lower than many countries’, including Canada’s.

It is all about establishing the hemisphere as his to fuck with, from Greenland to the “Eastern Pacific” to the tip of Argentina. And all the people therein, to commit as many crimes against humanity as he wants! The kind of unchecked power Dick Cheney only dreamed of!

And Bovino may have moved on, but President Trump et al. insist there will be no let-up in Chicago, far from it. On Thursday he or whoever does his tapping pounded out:

Uh huh. And DHS sources told the Chicago Sun-Times that DHS forces plan to be back fourfold in March.

But judges are trying their darnedest to get the government to follow its own rules. On Thursday a federal judge toured the Broadview ICE facility, with translators, to make sure it is complying with the list of improvements federal Judge Robert Gettleman ordered last week.

And on Friday, four police officers were injured, and 21 protestors, including faith leaders who have been denied access to their cherished Christian detainees, were arrested after scuffles broke out at the Broadview ICE facility. Agents were nasty, pushing and shoving, slamming people to the ground and sitting on them, and at one point violently grabbing a priest who was simply standing there. But at least the protestors were not sprayed, gassed or shot in the face? Hooray?

We will take good news where we can get it, these days, we guess.

Hope there’ll be consequences someday!

[Block Club Chicago / CBS / ProPublica]

