Wonkette

Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
8h

Let's just fast forward to where he shoots himself in his bunker.

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
8h

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA dream on, Bovino, you goose-stepping Nazi clown.

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