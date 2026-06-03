Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lmurr's avatar
lmurr
2h

The fact that people having their phones searched for any criticism of Mad Shitter can be denied entry yet this little Nazi can go overseas for a fascism festival says all that needs to be said about the state of our shithole.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
2h

Why does this Eyetalian think he's Aryan?

Reply
Share
6 replies
316 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture