Like bad sushi, pocket-sized Obergruppenführer Greg Bovino keeps coming back up. A few weeks ago we were talking about the former Border Patrol goon’s campaign to stigmatize a couple of dozen (at most) HIV+ undocumented immigrants who might be receiving care in rural Oklahoma courtesy of the state’s taxpayers. This week we’re talking about him spending his weekend hanging out in Portugal at a conference full of white supremacists. The man contains multitudes (of racism)!

This is all part of Bovino’s self-appointed post-retirement gig: publicly complaining on X and in interviews with neo-Nazi websites that every Trump official who didn’t get fired because Americans were being tortured and gunned down in the streets by gazelle-brained ICE agents is screwing up the task of rounding up the alleged 100 million undocumented immigrants Bovino claims have overrun the nation’s streets.

Yes, 100 million. Somewhere deep in the pile of wood pulp and insecticide that makes up Bovino’s brain, he thinks approximately one in three Wonkette readers is in the country illegally. They didn’t teach math at whatever hillbilly school he went to while growing up in rural North Carolina, we guess. Truly, America’s education system is in the shitter.

We would prefer to ignore this child-sized Tilda Swinton impersonator. But lately Bovino seems to be trying to get back into Donald Trump’s good graces by slagging on the administration’s continuing deportation efforts. Perhaps he wants his old job back, or a new one with even more power to shackle Americans and put them on a plane to Suriname on the grounds that he saw them buying packages of tortillas at Kroger.

Hence the gleeful trolling. Bovino has publicly attacked White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for “water[ing] down mass deportations.” He has praised Stephen Miller, old Temu Himmler himself, as the Trump administration’s “backbone.” He has directly appealed to Trump, telling him his team is giving him bad advice. “Mass deportations are the solution to perpetual victory,” he exhorted on X, (intentionally?) sounding like a Der Stürmer cartoon blown up and glued to a lamppost in Munich in 1936.

Bovino has also been giving online pep talks to the immigration agents currently stationed at Delaney Hall in New Jersey, where they are dealing with a hunger and work strike by detainees inside and protests in support of said detainees outside. And while he’s at it, he is attacking new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for doing a bad job. Which, to be fair, is probably accurate, just not for the reasons Bovino thinks:

The Mullin attacks resulted in the DHS secretary almost literally doing the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” meme during a press conference in which he called Bovino “irrelevant.” Now girls, you’re both pretty.

Also last week, Bovino gave an interview to a European white supremacist blog, during which he extolled the virtues of Germany’s AfD and the Restore Britain movement and whined that immigrants to Europe don’t appreciate that the continent’s (white) forefathers died at Belleau Wood. (That the forefathers of members of AfD and Restore Britain were on opposite sides of that battle probably didn’t occur to him, because he’s a fucking idiot.) He also reportedly called Erwin Rommel an “inspirational figure.” Probably because the two men had similar taste in greatcoats.

That interview preceded Bovino’s attendance at the Remigration Summit in Portugal, where the subject was how the West is being overrun by dusky-hued immigrants who don’t appreciate the West’s “ethno-cultural identity.” (Wink, wink.) But before you get upset, understand they are not bigots!

“I don’t consider myself a hateful person,” said Canadian activist Daniel Tyrie, who was on one of the panels. “I don’t go around spitting on people of color because they’re in my country.” “I just don’t think they belong here.”

He doesn’t hate immigrants! He loves them! More specifically, he’d love them to go back to wherever they came from and leave Canada to the white people who have always lived there, except for the thousands of years when they didn’t, and the whole place was populated by nonwhite First Nations people.

Bovino also got to rub elbows with some of the worldwide far Right’s most esteemed members:

Among those elbow-rubbers was Martin Sellner, an infamous far-right fascist we’ve written about before who has drawn praise from Tucker Carlson, and senior leaders from the AfD. It was a regular old fascist hootenanny.

It is worth saying, again: For a few months, the most public face of Trump’s immigration roundup was a neo-Nazi. Literally, a neo-Nazi was out there in combat gear tossing tear gas grenades at civilians who were protesting him and whom he labeled as anarchists and communists, and the worst thing the Trump administration could be arsed to do was force him to retire early.

Given how much Trump loves recycling old garbage and giving it a second chance — witness Corey Lewandowski or even Mike Flynn, whom Trump has reportedly mused about bringing back to his administration at some point — one would not put it past him to recycle Greg Bovino.

In Bovino’s mind, the administration has gone soft because its poll numbers went into steep decline as soon as Americans got a look at what they meant with all those “Mass Deportation Now!” signs at the 2024 RNC. It’s nothing that going full-on Gestapo mode wouldn’t fix, in his fevered opinion.

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[POLITICO]

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