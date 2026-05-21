Wonkette

Wonkette

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pstokk's avatar
pstokk
5h

You joke, but every Democrat should apply, flood their zone with shit for once. Cite federal support of voter suppression, federal surveillance of anti-ICE speech, cost of DOGE data thefts, actions meant to punish blue states, etc etc. If they refuse to consider the complaints, class action suit citing discrimination. Make them justify their bullshit in court. I'm serious.

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
5hEdited

"parents silenced at schoolboards"

Oh, fuck me. Every racist, "anti-woke" lunatic mom will be claiming zillions in damages.

(OT: speaking of lunatics, Fetterman's chief of staff resigned yesterday, according to Axios.)

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