In an actually surprising story about the USA today, USA Today makes a very convincing case that online detectives have identified the first known staffer from the Trump White House to have entered the Capitol during the attempt to overthrow democracy on January 6, 2021. The low-level rightwing dipshit, one Oliver Krvaric, was spotted on Capitol surveillance video in several shots, including one where he enters the Capitol just ahead of rightwing internet shit-stirrer “Baked Alaska,” whose real name is we don’t give a shit. It’s in the USA Today story, that’s enough.

But wait, he had a mask and his face is barely visible! What gave him away to the volunteer J6 sleuths at Sedition Hunters, the group that brought their evidence to USA Today? It was his stupid pinksneakers, or as USA Today puts it, his “distinctive pink Adidas Continental 80 sneakers,” which, the article makes clear, are kind of his thing, even Crom help us, his “signature style.”

Krvaric is a Fortunate Son from a prominent Republican family in San Diego, a big guy in College Republicans at San Diego State, and at the time of the riot “was working for the Office of Personnel Management on a short-lived Trump executive order that sought to rid federal agencies of certain diversity and inclusion training.” So yeah, a culture warrior on a mission to do away with “Critical Race Theory,” and the author of a 2020 letter to Trump from his SDSU College Republicans chapter calling for the elimination of foreign guest worker visas. That scored him an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s White Anxiety Jug Band Jamboree, and probably helped him land the White House gig.

Oh, yes, the story also mentions that a now-defunct neo-Nazi website had a user whose email address used Krvaric’s first and middle names. “That user praised Adolf Hitler, backed deportation of non-white people and expressed disgust of the LGBTQ+ population,” we’re told. The evidence, including the user’s mention of Swedish ancestry and an IP address from the San Diego area, sure points to Krvaric as being that user.

Hooray for leaks of reams of Nazi website data that helped point to him.

This really is one of those stories you need to read yourself to truly appreciate how batshit this guy seems. Especially fun is the back-and-forth of USA Today trying to get Krvaric to admit he was at the Capitol, as the reporters tell him what they know, progressively obliviating his denials.

In his interview with USA TODAY, where he acknowledged being in Washington on Jan. 6, he initially said he was at work that day, not at the Capitol. Only after being asked about the photographs of the man in the blue coat in the crowd, holding a Trump flag and a blue “America First” flag connected to the far-right extremist “Groyper” movement, did Krvaric acknowledge he was on the streets of the capital that day. He said he attended Trump’s now-infamous speech at the Ellipse, where the former President called on protestors to march to where the votes from the 2020 election were being certified. “I was not in the Capitol. I did not go into any offices, I didn’t wander the halls,” he said. “I was not in the premises.”

Oh, do go on! When asked if he was saying he hadn’t actually “crossed the threshold” into the Capital, the dumb fuck asked, “What do you mean by ‘the threshold’?”

Told of the surveillance video from inside the Capitol, Krvaric said: “I don’t know about that, I’d have to see it.” USA TODAY sent him a text message with a link to that footage in early December. He has not responded

He played a similar game when asked whether he’d had an account at the now-kaput Nazi website “Iron March.” (Christ, what assholes!) Thanks to hacked, leaked data from the site, it was possible to see the “NeoSvensk” account was linked to an email using a combination of his first and middle names, “OllyIvan.” That user

talked openly of his admiration for Hitler and fascism and his disdain for multiculturalism, and used a derisive term for gay men, whom he described as “utterly revolting.”

So hey, Oliver Ivan Krvaric, are you OllyIvan/NeoSvensk?

Asked about the posts on Iron March, Krvaric said he didn’t recall making them. But when he was asked directly if he recognized the “OllyIvan” email address used to create the online accounts, Krvaric said, “Not particularly.”

So forgetful, these seditionists!

So far, no charges, but as the story notes, the FBI is still working through a lot of records and bringing new charges, so we’re sure we’ll hear more about this pud, the end and OPEN THREAD.

