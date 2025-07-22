Screenshot of the AI video Trump posted to TruthSocial

Donald J. Trump, the man who is somehow president of the United States, was trying to have dignified trade talks with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of the Philippines. If Trump won’t release the Epstein Files, maybe he can make up for lost time on those 90 deals in 90 days he promised?

Trump was good pals with Bongbong’s parents, Imelda and Ferdinand, because of course he was. He and second wife Marla Maples sat next to them at Imelda’s birthday party in New York in 1991, while the Marcoses were in exile following an uprising that happened so fast Imelda had no time to pack her thousands of pairs of shoes.

But reporters did not want to talk about any trade deals or Bongbong’s mom’s shoe collection, they wanted to know why Trump’s former personal fixer turned Pam Bondi’s deputy at the DOJ was planning to go have a prison sit-down with the world’s most famous lady pimp, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Watch the words come out of his wet, pink little lips if you want! His flesh is looking extra orange today, as if fresh-picked from a Florida grove.

Short version, he’s not involved with any Epstein stuff, he doesn’t know they were going to go meet with her, he doesn’t follow, witch hunt, witch hunt, witch hunt! Tulsi Gabbard caught Obama COLD, in the tan suit, in 2016, going up to 2020, RIGGING. Hillary Clinton was already caught before rigging, but Dear Leader let her go, as a kindness, but now it is TIME FOR TREASON JAIL!

Quelle salade de mots!

“When we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, ‘You know what? Let's not uh let's not go too far here. It's the ex-wife of a president, and I thought it was sort of terrible.’”

Bill and Hillary are still married, but, what a gent.

“And I let her off the hook and I'm very happy I did. But it's time to start, uh, after what they did to me. And, uh, whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people. Obama's been caught directly. So people say, ‘Oh, you know, a group.’ It's not a group. It's Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed. The papers came right out of their office. They sent everything to be highly classified. Well, the highly classified has been released. And what they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal. It's criminal at the highest level. So that's really the things you should be talking about. I know nothing about the other …”

WHAT has been released, what is he even on about? Does he mean this 35-page blurry .pdf released by Sen. Chuck Grassley? Grassley, the guy who January 6 conspirator John Eastman had planned to use to delay the certification of the 2020 election acting as Senate President Pro Tempore, after Mike Pence got indisposed, somehow, that Chuck Grassley? His shocking new revelation is that Hillary Clinton MIGHT have had BUT HER EMAILS on other thumb drives, but the FBI did not ask her for them. TREASON! RIGGED!

A reporter asked Trump who, specifically, is the “they” he’s talking about.

“Well, based on what I read, and I read and pretty much what you read, uh, it would be President Obama. He started it and Biden was there with him and Comey was there. Brennan, they were all there in a room right here.”

Oh, so papers, in that room right there, they were making papers, and one of the papers looked at him!

“This was the room. This is much more beautiful than it was then, but that's okay. I have nice pictures up. They came out of the vaults. They were in there for a hundred years …”

And he rambled some more about his beautiful room with gilt-spray-painted geegaws and copy of the Declaration of Independence in it. Finally he got back to THE OBAMA PAPERS.

“Uh, if you look at that, those papers, they have them stone cold, and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place. It was them, too. But the leader of the gang was President Obama. Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him? And except for the fact that he gets shielded by the press for his entire life. That's the one. Look, he's guilty. It's not a question. This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They did things that nobody's ever even imagined. Even in other countries, you've seen some pretty rough countries. This man has seen some pretty rough countries …”

… he gestured to Bongbong, suddenly remembering that he was still sitting there.

Guess he is talking about that one-page flow chart Tulsi Gabbard made in Canva?

YESTERDAY!

“But you've never seen anything like it.”

You’re sure fucking right about that!

“And we have all of the documents. And from what Tulsi told me, she's got thousands of additional documents coming.”

MMHMMM.

“So, President Obama, it was his concept, his idea, but he also got it from crooked Hillary Clinton. Crooked as a $3 bill. Hillary Clinton and her group, the Democrats, spent $12 million to Christopher Steele, to write up a report that was a total fake report. Took two years to figure that out, but it came out that it was a total fake report. It was made-up fiction. And they used that. Now, the one thing they weren't able to do was to, and probably the only thing I respect about the press in years is the press refused to write it before the election. They refused to put it in. The Steele Report was a disaster. All lies, all fabrication, all admitted and admitted fraud. She paid $12 million and the Democrats for that report to a wise guy named Christopher Steele …”

So that document. OY how he blathers on and on! Phony report, fake news!

“And by the way, it morphed into the 2020 race. And the 2020 race was rigged. And it was it was a rigged election. And because it was rigged, we have millions of people in our country. We have had inflation. We solved the inflation problem.”

Tell it to the eggs and The Groceries!

“But millions and millions of people came into our country because of that. And people that shouldn't have been, people from gangs and from jails and from, uh, mental institutions, people that we don't want in our country [...] 11,888 murderers. Many of them, 50 percent, more than 50 percent, murdered more than one person.”

More than 70 percent of Trump’s current detainees have no criminal conviction, much less for multiple murder — and don’t forget, the Cato Institute discovered that in his first term, Trump actually made ICE release literal murderers and criminals to go after Abuelita instead. But he’s not done with Barack HUSSEIN Obama yet!

“Barack Hussein Obama, uh, is the ring leader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them. Comey, Clapper, the whole group. And they tried to rig an election and they got caught. And then they did rig the election in 2020. And then because I knew I won that election by a lot, I did it a third time. And I won in a landslide. Every swing state won the popular vote. But I won that all the same way in 2020. And look at the damage….”

Gotta give Fox News some clips so they can OBAMA BUT HER EMAILS some more. It’s a song their viewers love as much as anything ever put out by Lee Greenwood.

Trump is mad mad than no one will drop the subject of those files, by which we mean both angry and insane. Dreams of zombie Epstein haunt him in the night, and there aren’t enough nails to secure its coffin!

Sunday he posted something truly batshit, even for the guy who posted himself wrestling with a CNN logo, and partying with belly dancers in Gaza.

The groyper-Pepe there is a nice touch, this was surely produced by one of Stephen Miller’s finest interns. He’s just joking, guys! Or is he? It’s so embarrassing, President Edgelord McChud.

BUT BUT BUT presidential immunity! Well, we’re going with Popehat on that one:

But Trump knows what his trashbag fans are thirsting for like Brawndo, and it is revenge! Revenge on the Black man, who stole places at Harvard, the Senate and the Oval Office that should have been rightfully theirs instead! And ditto, the lady who went to Yale and called Trump a Russian puppet. In fascism there’s no illegal acts, only illegal people, and those two’s very existence is the treason-crime-iest.

We guess he’s still not over the time the actual President of the United States laughed he was a pathetic loser, to his big stupid mad face!

IT WAS LIKE THIS, SEE?

In the end, Bongbong did get a deal. Trump TruthSocialed,

“President Ferdinand Marcos, of the Philippines, is just leaving the White House, with all of his many Representatives. It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs. The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff. In addition, we will work together Militarily. It was a Great Honor to be with the President. He is Highly Respected in his Country, as he should be. He is also a very good, and tough, negotiator. We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of The Philippines!”

So for sitting through that whole tirade, a whole one percent off. Which, as he well knows, they aren’t paying, the Americans who buy from them are. Such a deal!

Fucking exhausting, that guy. It’s like being trapped on a crowded bus next to the smelliest freak, who will not quit muttering to themselves and brushing up against you. Did we say Trump golfed too much? He does not golf enough. Get out there grandpa, go! Go touch some grass!

Update, Obama has issued a statement.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. The bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

Ya burnt!

OPEN THREAD.

