Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

ziggy's scooter adventures, I was on a bike path zipping through the park on a curvy trail, I slowed down as the next curve was kind of blind, there around that bend was a doe standing halfway on the path. I was able to stop in time and we both stared at each for a second before it turned around and ran back into the trees followed by a buck. Now I know to watch my speed on that path! Bambi nearly fucked me up. I can laugh now, cause that was crazy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

United Temple Church "The Tabernacle" the oldest church in Cleveland Heights. I am fascinated with its peeling pale blue paint calling out to be photographed.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-137774427?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
470 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture