Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jaspersdad's avatar
jaspersdad
8h

Uproar as EU Parliament declines to hold minute of silence for Charlie Kirk

https://www.politico.eu/article/chalie-kirk-eu-parliament-declines-minute-of-silence/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 replies
RF_BK's avatar
RF_BK
8h

For a guy who railed against trigger warnings, Chuck sure could have used one yesterday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
1529 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture