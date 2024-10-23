Time for a shock, are you ready? Remember Aileen Cannon, the two-bit hack in Florida who was assigned the case of Donald Trump and his stolen classified secrets, and then dismissed that case because she is an idiot piece of MAGA dryer lint and she loves Donald Trump SOOOOOO MUCHLY BIGLY TOO MUCH AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH?

She’s on Trump’s shortlist for attorney general, reportedly.

Amazing how that works, reportedly!

You get what you pay for, we guess. (With your integrity and your entire professional reputation.)

ABC News reports:

Cannon's name appears on a document reviewed by ABC News titled “Transition Planning: Legal Principals,” which lists potential staffing for the White House counsel's office, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. attorneys' offices, as well as proposed candidates for the top legal positions within multiple government agencies, should Trump be reelected. The document was drafted by Trump's top advisers with input from Boris Epshteyn, who oversees Trump's legal team and is one of Trump's most trusted advisers, sources familiar with the matter said.

Cannon was so famously out of her league when it came to trying to preside over the Trump case, she could barely write an order. “Analysis paralysis,” we think Asha Rangappa called it. She seemed so scared she was going to make a mistake — and thereby give Special Counsel Jack Smith an easy reason to go to the 11th Circuit appeals court so they could all laugh at her while kicking her off the case — that she just kept hearing bullshit motions and asking stupid questions, having to have the easiest concepts explained to her over and over and over again.

It was like watching particularly stupid paint dry.

Of course, now that Cannon has dismissed the case, Smith has officially gone to the 11th Circuit, asking them to please explain to her (again) that she is a moron who is bad at judging, and to get the case reopened.

It’s unclear from the reporting whether Cannon knows what attorneys general do all day, or that it wouldn’t just be dismissing cases against Trump all day. That’d be the first day, probably — there are still a lot of felony counts pending against Trump. You know, as soon as she does some icebreakers and trustfalls with DOJ staff. But after that, is Aileen Cannon really ready on day two to be Trump’s Justice Department enforcer, the deputy Nazi to go after his enemies? Or would she just DERP DERP DERP that up too?

Bet she couldn’t even find Hunter Biden’s laptop with both hands.

We don’t know how seriously we should take this reporting. It’s only a short list, after all. ABC News’s report says Cannon’s name appears second on the list of possible AGs, after former SEC chief Jay Clayton. It says there are “nearly a dozen” names on the list, and that Cannon’s name didn’t get added until WELL after she had done Trump a favor, though, and dismissed Trump’s case out of a lack of personal professionalism and judicial ability, because she’s stupid.

Also, there are a whole bunch of other people on the list who might be even better at being Trump’s Nazi generals than Cannon:

For instance, other documents circulated within Trump's transition operation show that potential candidates under consideration for attorney general include Jeffrey Clark, who pleaded not guilty after being indicted in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election; Mike Davis, who has posted several controversial statements on social media promoting plans to target Trump's political opponents, imprison members of the media in “gulags” and put migrant children “in cages”; and Mark Paoletta, a former White House lawyer and longtime friend of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who also represented Thomas' wife Ginni during the House Select Committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Nah, she isn’t getting the job.

Sorry, dumbfuck.

Sometimes the prize is just getting nominated, womp womp, the end.

