Well, it’s out! Journalist Ken Klippenstein released that JD Vance dossier, the one Iranian hackers with an aol address spear-phished from the geniuses at the Trump campaign. You can download and read the whole thing over on his Substack. And hoo boy does Vance talk a lotta shit!

There are no actual secrets in there, it’s all information that was already publicly available. But when you see it all in one place, it sure is a lot of smacktalk.

Once upon a time, Vance saw right through him, just like the rest of us do. You already knew he was a never-Trump guy who never liked him, and he used to have never-Trump friends, but there’s page after page about what a scumbag he thinks the guy is. The table of contents gives you a pretty good idea, LOL.

Publishing a link to the document got Klippenstein’s account immediately suspended from Twitter, because when Elon Musk calls himself a “free speech absolutist” that apparently only applies to Nazis and people who call for Harris to be assassinated.

Vance called Trump a fraud, a liar, “terrible candidate,” “reprehensible” and called him “dangerous” many times, and said that he “loathed” him, that he was “unfit for office,” and that he offered people “zero substance for how to improve their lives.” He said Trump’s popularity was fueled by “racial resentment” and was “leading people into racially ugly attitudes,” and “pulling them in a more racist direction.” He said there was some basis in truth to Hillary Clinton’s statement that Trump’s supporters were a “basket of deplorables.”

Funny how you can dangle a little money and power in front of a guy, and suddenly he’s tap-dancing out lies about immigrants eating dogs and cats like a private dancer, doing what you want him to do! Eesh, what a pitiful person.

Other tidbits: he said he believed women who said they sexually assaulted by Trump, and also said nice things about Hillary and Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, John McCain, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, quelle horreur! He supported ObamaCare, once upon a time believed in climate change, that the 2020 election was not stolen, and, worst of all, in evolution. He poo-pooed the border wall! And the “Muslim ban”! All things that are apparently terrible weaknesses for anyone in the Republican party of today.

Then there are all of the times Vance didn’t vote, including skipping the 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 primary elections entirely. And he didn’t even register as a Republican until 2022! And in 2016, he said he would not vote for Trump. “My current plan is to vote either third party or, as I joked to my wife, I might write in my dog.”

He settled on voting for third-party candidate Evan McMullin. What a puss.

Oddly not in there, the time Vance called Trump “America’s Hitler” and a “cynical asshole like Nixon.” That’s like his best quote!

It seems out of character that Trump, so obsessed with loyalty that staffers were cautioned against listening to Taylor Swift, would pick this guy, out of all of the brown-nosers in his chocolate box. If he’d gone with, say, Nikki Haley, or anyone even a little bit likable, they might even be ahead right now. But sometime in 2021, while he was running for that Ohio senate seat, Vance went to Mar-a-Lago to grovel before Lord Emperor’s gross little feet, begging his forgiveness, and swore that unlike prissy Mike Pence he wouldn’t stand in the way of whatever coup that treasonous bag of slop might have had in mind. Trump apparently hoped that Vance would bring some rust-belt credibility to the ticket, plus youthful vigor, and techbro money. And Vance was pushed by Elon Musk himself, plus Don Junior, Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, well known to be stylish men of impeccable judgment.

So now here he is, the most unpopular vice presidential candidate of all time, even less liked than Mark Robinson, now disavowing his prior sanity and begging for everybody’s votes.

Pathetic!

