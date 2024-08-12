Trump Campaign Says It Got Spear-Phished By Iranian Hacker With AOL Address
Only the best security!
On Saturday, the Trump campaign claimed to Politico that it had been “hacked” back in June, by someone calling themselves “Robert” with an AOL address. (Yes, AOL still exists!) And by “hacked,” they mean an employee was tricked into giving up their password, and/or convinced to click on a malicious link. Apparently pretty easy to do! Whoda thought the guy who got his Twitter account breached in 2020 because someone guessed the password was “maga2020,” the guy who left America’s war secrets in the Mar-a-Lago shitter, would be running such a lax security operation?
All the hacker apparently released to Politico, and then later to the Washington Post, was a 271-page vetting dossier written by the law firm Brand Woodward back in February about JD Vance, including his “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES,” and part of a research document on Sen. Marco Rubio.
Politico isn’t saying exactly what was in that dossier that it sat on for three weeks, only that it was all publicly available information. And really, what could be worse to learn about than Vance’s own publicly available personality? We already know he’s a subsidiary of white-supremacist-hugging billionaire Peter Thiel, owns shares in Rumble, thinks parents should get extra votes, blames childless cat ladies for everything that’s wrong with America, is a walking, talking human pile of butthair, has all the appeal of an entitled creepy stalker with couchfucker vibes, etc.
Whatever it is, guess we won’t find out. Both outlets are keeping quiet about it, unlike the time Russia hacked John Podesta’s risotto recipe and even Epicurious reported on it.
Become a paying subscriber for non-hacked risotto recipes! Or something!
Anyway, when a Politico reporter asked “Robert” how they obtained Vance’s vulnerability documents, “Robert” responded: “I suggest you don’t be curious about where I got them from. Any answer to this question, will compromise me and also legally restricts you from publishing them.” An odd response!
To the Washington Post, “Robert” seemingly offered more, including “access to additional information, including internal campaign emails and documents related to Trump’s court cases.”
Consider me as an anonymous resource who has access to djtfp24 campaign. There are [sic] other stuff too, that I can send you, if this content is in your field of interest… I hope you understand my limitations and my vulnerable position in the campaign.
The Post reports that “people familiar” “said the campaign separately concluded earlier this summer its email system had been breached but did not disclose it publicly or to law enforcement.”
But why? Incompetence? Embarrassment? Other things on their servers they don’t want the FBI to see, like the identity of a Nigerian prince they’re assisting in transferring large sums of money? Who knows!
The whole story sounds completely made up, because it begins with the words “the Trump campaign says.” But it does seem to have actually happened, coinciding with a report from Microsoft published Thursday:
[An Iranian group] connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign from the compromised email account of a former senior advisor. The email contained a link that would direct traffic through a domain controlled by the group before routing to the website of the provided link.
Oh, by the way, have you seen this picture of Vance in drag that coincidentally just surfaced? Sofa Lauren, haw haw!
Vance is not denying that it’s him, the fucking hypocrite.
Iran, if you’re listening … is there really a need to hack these people, when they’re already so good kicking themselves in the nuts?
"Oh, by the way, have you seen this picture of Vance in drag that coincidentally just surfaced?"
There are probably photos of me in drag, when I was in a community theater production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. I was Thisbe in the "play within a play" based on the Greek Pyramus and Thisbe myth, which was Shakespeare's inspiration for Romeo and Juliet.
"Midsummer" is beloved by community theater groups, because P&T in the play is performed by a bunch of amateurs. Thisbe is written to be played by a man ("Aye, let me not play a woman. I have a beard coming.") because women weren't allowed on the stage.
I did the part in what the director described as a "ludicrous falsetto". Pyramus and I both tried to make it as over the top as possible, and one of our rules was, when it came to the director, "It is easier to ask forgiveness than permission."
Two things I remember. I wore a wig, and one evening at rehearsal. it fell off when I was mourning over Pyramus' dead body. We decided that was funny, so I flung my head enough to make it fall off every night. During one performance, it fell directly over his face. He laid there and blew puffs of air to make it move, except no one in the audience could see it, so I was fighting to keep from cracking up.
I was also supposed to kill myself with his sword, after he had done the same thing -- I'd pull it away and yell, "Come trusty sword!" Except one night, he didn't let go. "Come trusty sword!" He still didn't let go. "COME! TRUSTY!" (He lets go and I pull it away, almost falling over.) "Sword?"
"the compromised email account of a former senior advisor"
We would be remiss in not speculating as to whose account was compromised. Bannon? Junior? Eric? Melania?