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Tetman Callis's avatar
Tetman Callis
5h

Come November, vote Democrat. Never mind any additional modifiers or signifiers or tags. Do not let any in-house bitch-fests or brawls distract from the more important task of taking political power away from Republicans, who demonstrate over and over that they cannot be trusted with it.

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Pope Scipio Newburyporticus's avatar
Pope Scipio Newburyporticus
5h

I just want to point out that this is not leadership. This is just resistance to change and checking the wind direction. Fine for a random congressperson. But no matter how you slice it, it's not leadership.

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